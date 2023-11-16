Modern Ghana logo
Follow up on projects to drive development – Asantehene tell chiefs

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has charged traditional leaders in the Ashanti region to constantly follow up on developmental projects in the region and seek answers from President Akufo-Addo and other officials on the progress of various projects to help drive the needed development.

Inhabitants in the Ashanti Region have, in recent years, voiced concerns about abandoned government projects in the area.

Many have expressed their disappointment with the government for its inability to fulfil numerous promises made to them.

As the agitations by residents in the region continue to grow, the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs on Wednesday, November 15, invited the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, to provide answers to pressing concerns of inhabitants within the region.

Reacting after the Ashanti regional minister provided answers to the issues raised, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II underscored the need for chiefs to ask the president or other appointees questions to know the status of projects in the respective areas, especially when there is a noticeable undue delay.

He stresses that this critical role by chiefs will help ensure the region gets the needed development.

The Asantehene also admonished chiefs to venture into farming to boost industrialization in various communities to help create jobs to address the unemployment challenge confronting Ghanaians.

—citinewsroom

