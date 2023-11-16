Good Governance for Digital Innovation

16.11.2023 LISTEN

On the third and final day of the Ghana Digital Innovation Week (#GDIW23), I spent some time with Joshua Opoku Agyemang, the co-founder and President of IoT Network Hub - Africa. By 2050, the hub expects to have impacted 1 billion young Africans and positioned Africa as a global leader in the development and commercialization of emerging technologies. Usually, most founders make big, ambitious goals of this kind in passing comments during a pitch or in spaces de-risked of mockery. For IoT Network, however, this goal is prominently displayed on their website for the public to see. From both stretch and accountability points of view, this is pressure.

IoT Network was among the institutions we collaborated with under the AfricaBerlin Network’s framework to run an initiative on promoting diversity in artificial intelligence and ensuring local content, equity, and public trust in technology. We explored ways African tech stakeholders can foster both local and global collaborations, aiming to achieve a fair representation of African content and datasets in AI development.

At #GDIW23, I had an opportunity to look at some of the new products from the hub. To address significant barriers to pursuing STEM careers due to cultural biases, stereotypes, and infrastructure deficits, IoT launched the STEMAIDE (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math, Art, Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship) kit. This kit engages students in project-based, problem-solving, and experiential learning environments. With over 200 projects to build and learn from, students have the opportunity to develop practical skills, learn about real-world applications of STEM subjects, and build a foundation for success in the rapidly changing technological world. The kit has been adopted by several schools, including significant institutions such as the Ghana Education Service, International Telecommunication Unit (an agency under the United Nations), Ghana Investment Fund for Electronics and Communication(GIFEC), Aburi Girls SHS, Jackson Educational Complex, Africa ICT Rights, and Makers Place. They have sold 400+ kits so far.

The hub is building real stuff with pros and young people, including junior and senior high students.

Mission-driven entities like IoT operate in a context that funds certainty and leaves little room for sandboxes. This context determines what and who gets funded and defunded, and its overly cautious and sometimes counter-productive bureaucratic design gets in the way of promising projects. Quick results rarely lead to transformation in the Thielian sense of innovation. You may want to innovate and try new things to see if they will work, but rigid funding cycles and grant patterns may bend you to keep doing what has worked in the past.

David Rogers, the author of "The Digital Transformation Roadmap: Rebuild your Organization for Continuous Change," presents three ideas for rethinking governance in digital innovation. He suggests that teams should be empowered to move quickly and experiment to discover what works in the marketplace. Secondly, boards should be empowered to challenge company orthodoxy, advocate for a long-term view, bring in ideas from outside the industry, and allocate resources where needed most. Finally, both teams and boards should follow regular processes for approving new ventures, funding them iteratively, and ensuring judicious use of resources while leaving reserves for the next emerging opportunity. Rogers believes digital innovation will scale with a healthy mix of oversight, funding, people, and metrics. While Rogers related his ideas to a corporate setting, it can be expanded to include ecosystems.

For example, IoT has implemented 50 projects and impacted 20k people. Its membership base has grown to almost 50k, and it has trained 5k people. Considering these results from its humble beginnings in relation to its ambitious goal of impacting 1 billion young Africans, it critically needs responsive funding schemes and further strategic partnerships to scale sustainably. On its own, IoT has a for-profit venture it leverages to keep the hub going. Aside from that, it will need what Rogers calls “iterative funding” to meet its growth needs. With iterative funding, successful market validation and growth should get you exponential funds.

Also, at a cost of $30 per kit, IoT can only serve clients in the upper and middle classes. To make the kit accessible to include public basic and senior high schools in marginalized communities, innovative financing will be needed to significantly reduce the price.

Further, IoT needs global partnerships to improve its impact. With the right connections and strategic integrations across continents, it can cultivate makers aware of developments in other innovation ecosystems and build meaningful connections. This knowledge and experience exchange will serve a critical inclusivity purpose in the fourth industrial revolution and bridge different cultures.