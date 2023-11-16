"Leadership paralysis" — Sammy Gyamfi slams 'insulting' celebration of Finance Minister after 2024 budget presentation

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has slammed the Finance Ministry for allowing civil servants to abandon their duties to celebrate the Finance Minister after the budget presentation.

In a video widely circulated on social media, staff at the Ministry of Finance could be seen singing, dancing and cheering Ken Ofori-Atta after he presented the 2024 budget statement in parliament on Wednesday, November 15.

However, Sammy Gyamfi, Communications Director of the NDC, sees the action of the workers as a slap in the face of suffering Ghanaians.

In a social media post reacting to the incident, Gyamfi said "After mismanaging Ghana’s economy and plunging the country into a self-inflicted debt crises, with hyperinflation, high unemployment, unbearable lending rates and excruciating hardships, the failed Finance Minister decided to compel civil servants to abandon their posts during working hours to salute and cheer him up after presenting a hopeless budget to the Parliament of Ghana."

He added that "What an insult to the sensibilities of suffering Ghanaians. This is how low we have sunk as a country; total leadership paralysis. My heart bleeds for Ghana.”

The vocal NDC communicator argues that while citizens endure extreme economic hardships under the Akufo-Addo government, it was inappropriate for public servants to devote working hours to celebrating the Finance Minister who has allegedly drove Ghana into crisis.