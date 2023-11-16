Modern Ghana logo
Stop airing money rituals, fake lotteries, occultism, porno or face severe consequences — NMC to 17 TV stations

The National Media Commission (NMC) and National Communications Authority (NCA) have issued warnings to 17 television stations after receiving public complaints about unacceptable content.

Through a community monitoring initiative launched in October 31 to November 15, citizens logged 318 complaints about some televisions airing inappropriate contents such as money doubling schemes, money rituals, fake lotteries, occultic practices and pornography.

The stations the public complained most about were Asomafo TV, Adwenpa TV, Eagle TV, Best TV, Energy TV and Diamond TV.

"Our half-month report shows the public had concerns about 318 incidents on television made up 224 money doubling incidents; 83 money rituals; 24 fake lotteries; 18 occultic practices 13 incidents of pornography," said the report released on Thursday, November 16.

It added: "We hereby serve them notice to cease and desist from those activities otherwise there will be severe consequences."

George Sarpong, Executive Secretary of the NMC who signed the report, praised citizens for empowering regulators through the toll-free complaints line.

"It is their productive investment that has made this possible. We also commend the active citizens who demonstrated their commitment to quality broadcasting by taking time to make the recorded complaints," Mr. Sarpong noted.

In a stern warning to the broadcasters, he added, "We shall also brief the public on our decision on the TV stations listed above."

The joint monitoring initiative, according to the media regulatory body, democratizes media oversight through community participation.

