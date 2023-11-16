Ghanaians have been put on a recurring 40-day dry fast by Akufo-Addo – Franklin Cudjo

The chief executive officer of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe has reacted to Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta’s comment that the ruling government came into power to meet a meagre resources of 2 fish and 5 loaves but has transformed it significantly.

In his Presentation of the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy on Wednesday, November 15, the Finance Minister argued that despite the limited resources, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has multiplied the resources of the country.

“Mr. Speaker, we are also positioning a generation of Ghanaians to secure our leadership in the global arena. Today, our country hosts the headquarters of the AfCFTA. We also have a privileged position in leading the climate change charge. As the agreed host of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) Secretariat, we are galvanising the coalition of 68 nations and 1.7 billion people to shape the climate discourse and secure resources for a just energy transition.

“Mr. Speaker, that is the promise of this Budget. And we will keep our eyes firmly fixed on the future and build lasting prosperity for this and the next generation. Mr. Speaker, as members recall, we came into government in 2017, in a period of despondency and meagre resources of 2 fish and 5 loaves. Today, we can only marvel at how far the Lord has multiplied our resources,” Ken Ofori-Atta said.

Reacting to this, Franklin Cudjoe said it is not true.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo has rather sucked out the resources left by former President John Dramani Mahama and put Ghanaians on a recurring 40-day dry fast.

“Finance Minister repeated his 2017 statement that his govt met 5 loaves of bread & 2 fish and Nana multiplied the "meagre resources". No. Nana sucked out JM's bread and fish and put us on a recurring 40-day dry fast,” Franklin Cudjoe said in a post on Facebook.