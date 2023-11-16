We’ve arrested Sammy Kay for circulating sexually explicit materials, unauthorized images of our officials — CSA

Samuel Dortey Kumah, the owner of Sammykaymedia, has been arrested by the police for allegedly sharing sexually explicit materials and unauthorized images of officials from the Cyber Security Authority (CSA).

The arrest was made following an investigation into the publication of these materials on various social media platforms.

The CSA, in an official statement released on Thursday, November 16, confirmed Kumah's arrest and his subsequent handover to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

The statement reads; “Reference is made to a publication on some social media platforms, containing sexually explicit material and unlawful use of the images of Cyber Security Authority (CSA) officials by Samuel Dortey Kumah, owner of Sammykaymedia.

“He has since been arrested and handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

"We wish to categorically state that the tagging of the images to this explicit material is a misrepresentation and of criminal attribution. The CSA dissociates itself from same and admonishes the general public to disregard any such potential criminal misrepresentation."