Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

We’ve arrested Sammy Kay for circulating sexually explicit materials, unauthorized images of our officials — CSA

Social News Sammy Kay, Ghanaian blogger
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Sammy Kay, Ghanaian blogger

Samuel Dortey Kumah, the owner of Sammykaymedia, has been arrested by the police for allegedly sharing sexually explicit materials and unauthorized images of officials from the Cyber Security Authority (CSA).

The arrest was made following an investigation into the publication of these materials on various social media platforms.

The CSA, in an official statement released on Thursday, November 16, confirmed Kumah's arrest and his subsequent handover to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

The statement reads; “Reference is made to a publication on some social media platforms, containing sexually explicit material and unlawful use of the images of Cyber Security Authority (CSA) officials by Samuel Dortey Kumah, owner of Sammykaymedia.

“He has since been arrested and handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

"We wish to categorically state that the tagging of the images to this explicit material is a misrepresentation and of criminal attribution. The CSA dissociates itself from same and admonishes the general public to disregard any such potential criminal misrepresentation."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

4 hours ago

2024 budget: Ghana in total leadership paralysis; my heart bleeds for the country – Sammy Gyamfi on viral video of Ministry workers cheering Finance Minister 2024 budget: Ghana in total leadership paralysis; my heart bleeds for the countr...

4 hours ago

Truck crashed into Suame Divisional Police Headquarters, one killed Truck crashed into Suame Divisional Police Headquarters, one killed

4 hours ago

Theresa Kufuor lived, demonstrated communal faith – Catholic Priest Theresa Kufuor lived, demonstrated communal faith – Catholic Priest

4 hours ago

Politicians who stoke tribal, religious sentiments have no message – Akufo-Addo Politicians who stoke tribal, religious sentiments have no message – Akufo-Addo 

4 hours ago

2.37million ambulance saga: Ato Forson closes case as Alex Segbefia fails to show up €2.37million ambulance saga: Ato Forson closes case as Alex Segbefia fails to sh...

4 hours ago

Im frustrated – Nii Lante Vanderpuye explains why hes leaving Parliament I’m frustrated – Nii Lante Vanderpuye explains why he’s leaving Parliament

4 hours ago

I'm capable of leading NPP to win Ketu South - Madam Abla Awakoe I'm capable of leading NPP to win Ketu South - Madam Abla Awakoe 

4 hours ago

Running mate: Bawumia knows my competence - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu Running mate: Bawumia knows my competence - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

4 hours ago

NPP MPs say Ken Ofori-Atta is resigning after the 2024 budget presentation - Ato Forson NPP MPs say Ken Ofori-Atta is resigning after the 2024 budget presentation - Ato...

4 hours ago

Requiem Mass heralds final journey of late Theresa Kufuor Requiem Mass heralds final journey of late Theresa Kufuor

Just in....
body-container-line