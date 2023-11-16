Akufo-Addo commissions 15 Gantry Cranes at Tema Port

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned a $50 million state-of-the-art gantry crane at the Meridian Port Service (MPS), marking a significant milestone in the Tema Port Expansion Project.

Numbering 15, the cranes are a crucial enhancement to the port's infrastructure, reinforcing its status as a leading trade gateway in the region.

President Akufo-Addo also cut the sod for civil works to begin on Phase 2 of the Tema Port Expansion Project.

The expansion of the Tema Port holds great economic and strategic importance for Ghana.

With a monumental US$ 1.5 billion investment plan, this Tema Port Expansion Project marks the largest port infrastructure project in West and Central Africa, positioning Ghana as the world-class harbour infrastructure solution with design criteria expandable for the next century.

Speaking at the Commissioning ceremony, President Akufo-Addo said Tema Port Expansion does not meet global standards but it also signals to investors, domestic and foreign, that Ghana is open for business.

He said investments made into the Tema Port expansion project since 2017, together with the state-of-the-art cranes commissioned, have tripled the Port’s capacity.

That, he said, was indicative of Ghana’s poised for unprecedented trade growth, adding that the Port's strategic location gives Ghana a distinctive advantage in offering a welcome gateway for trade in West Africa and beyond.

President Akufo-Addo said his government since taking office had put a high premium on the development of the agricultural sector through various initiatives.

In the face of global upheavals and the disruption of world food supply systems, President Akufo-Addo said Ghana had remained resilient due to the policy measures put in place.

He said Ghana has the potential to become the world’s leading exporter of agricultural produce.

However, what the country had lacked over the years is a modernised robust logistics chain infrastructure required to help realise that potential.

“The MPS Terminal 3 Project is a good example of a logistic platform that would bring this vision to fruition,” he emphasised.

Investing in critical Port infrastructure, according to the President, provides the foundation for industry to create jobs and foster the export-driven economy the government wants to build.

President Akufo-Addo maintained that the government remained committed to enhancing the business environment for investor

“I want to assure you that there is a government in place in Ghana that believes in the primacy of the private sector and is working to enhance the prospects of a winning environment for both the private sector and country.”

President Akufo-Addo commended the CEO of Meridian Port Services, Mohamed Samara, for his exemplary vision and leadership in the establishment of the modernised and state-of-the-art Tema Port.

The Minister for Transport, Mr Kwaku Asiamah, on his part said the success story of Terminal 3 is a testament to the fruitful partnership between the Government of Ghana and private investors.

Mr Asiamah said his Ministry was committed to delivering cost-effective, safe, secure, sustainable and seamless transportation systems, adding: “Terminal 3, which we are inaugurating today, is a significant milestone in realising this vision.”

Terminal 3's unparalleled efficiency levels have led to an influx of shipping lines choosing to connect the world through its state-of-the-art facilities.

The Port of Tema, according to the Minister, is being transformed into a hub for transshipment traffic, bolstering its connectivity with global trade routes.

The CEO of Meridian Port Services, Mohamed Samara also on his part said as the company commissions 15 additional gantry cranes and initiates civil works to add 270,000 square meters to the existing one million square meters, “we are setting in motion a transformation that will fundamentally alter Ghana's standing in the maritime industry of West Africa.”

“When this colossal undertaking is complete, Tema Port will stand shoulder to shoulder with the world's most renowned ports and compete favourably with the largest ports on the African continent,” he added.