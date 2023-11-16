2024 budget: It's not enough, government should’ve removed all taxes from sanitary pads — Menstrual health advocates

Orange Girl Foundation, a non-profit organisation advocating for menstrual health and hygiene in Ghana, has said government's decision to exempt locally produced sanitary pads from VAT in the 2024 budget is not enough.

In the 2024 budget reading, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta announced a zero VAT rate for locally manufactured sanitary pads.

While the group welcomes the move, it says more needs to be done to truly address period poverty in the country.

"Although it's been long overdue, it's fulfilling to know that at last, government has heeded to our calls," said Isaac Otoo, PRO of the Orange Girl Foundation.

However, he added: "We believe the government could go beyond the zero rate VAT for locally produce sanitary pads."

Mr. Otoo pointed out that most pads used in Ghana are imported due to limited local production.

He called on government to establish more factories under its 1D1F programme to boost domestic production of pads.

The group also wants the government to support local manufacturers that folded up due to the high cost of doing business in Ghana.

"Some companies which were in the production of sanitary pads have collapsed. Government should consider assisting them get back on their feet," Mr. Otoo said.

The statement co-signed by Founder of the Orange Girl Foundation Ethel Nanyaa Amoako Baffoe stressed that "If government wants to discourage the importation of sanitary pads and therefore, decides not to scrap the importation tax on sanitary products, then government should consider establishing more factories under its flagship program, One District One Factory, to produce more sanitary pads, to meet the demand."