Gov’t is comfortable $1 is GHS12 – John Awuni reacts to Finance Minister’s ‘cedi has stabilised’ comment

Executive Chairman of the Food & Beverages Association of Ghana, John Awuni has shared his view on the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy Statement laid before Parliament.

The Minister in charge of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta presented the budget on behalf of government to Parliament on Wednesday, November 15.

In his presentation, the Finance Minister argued that the Ghanaian cedi has stabilised since the beginning of the year, indicating a sign of the restoration of the economy.

“The Cedi has stabilised against the US dollar since early 2023 with a year-to-date, cumulative depreciation of 25.7 percent compared to 54.1 percent over the same period in 2022. Specifically, the cedi has only depreciated by 6.4 percent on cumulative basis since February 2023 compared to 53.9 percent over same period in 2022.

“The stability of the Cedi largely reflects the positive impact from the restoration of economic activity, including robust economic growth, improvement in the current account position, improvement in forex liquidity following IMF ECF inflows, Bank of Ghana’s domestic gold purchase programme, and reduced speculative FX speculative demand as market confidence rebounds,” Ken Ofori-Atta said.

Speaking to Joy FM to discuss the 2024 Budget on Thursday, John Awuni said he is surprised at the comments of the Finance Minister.

He said it appears government is now comfortable that $1 is equivalent to GHS12.

“It’s like we are comfortable with the GHS 12 to $1 so they say the cedi is stabilised,” John Awuni.

According to the Executive Chairman of the Food & Beverages Association of Ghana, members are unhappy that the E-Levy is still in force although the pandemic is over.

He said government should next year remove the E-Levy in the mid-year budget review.

“COVID-19 levy should have been removed, WHO has cancelled COVID-19 so why are we still paying for it, and e-levy should have been removed.

“We are complaining that over-taxation is the problem of the private sector.

“The Finance Minister can do better in the mid-year budget and we are looking forward to that,” John Awuni said.