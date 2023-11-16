Modern Ghana logo
Let’s stop the ‘Politics of Religion’; it’s not good for our country – National Peace Council

The National Peace Council (NPC) has issued a press release kicking against the politicisation of religion in the country.

In its release, the NPC made up of the Christian Council of Ghana, the Office of the National Chief Imam, and the Catholic Bishops' Conference said it has observed with great concern some insinuations and publications on electronic and social media seeking to inflame religious passion into the 2024 General Elections.

Rising to the occasion as the National Institution responsible for peace in the country, the NPC in its release reminds all Ghanaians of the admirable manner by which the citizenry has lived together in peace, despite the Religious, Political, and Ethnic diversity.

In its release, the NPC appealed to all individuals and groups who are engaging in such insinuations and publications to refrain from such destructive missions and should immediately desist from such actions as they have the tendency to destroy the country's cherished pluralistic friendly society.

The release concluded, “The NPC and our partners further urge all Ghanaians to expose such characters who have embarked on this slippery mission. Long live Ghana.”

Below is a copy of the release.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
