Dzifa Gomashie denies receiving donations from VRA

The Member of Parliament for the Ketu South constituency, Hon. Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has dismissed allegations suggesting that she, along with two other MPs, received donations from VRA and independently led relief efforts for their flooded constituencies.

The rebuttal comes in response to a news article published by Opera News, claiming that the Volta River Authority (VRA) had provided relief items to flood victims in three Volta region constituencies. The items were purportedly received by Hon. Abla Dzifa Gomashie, MP for Ketu South, Hon. Kwame Sefe, MP for Anlo, and Hon. Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey.

Clarifying the situation, they emphasized that the accompanying picture in the story is misleading. Both MPs were present to witness the arrival of the goods but did not receive the donation for their respective constituencies.

“We only signed for medications, which the Directors of Municipal and District Health Officials received on behalf of their hospitals,” clarified Hon. Abla Dzifa Gomashie.

Below is the full statement

DISCLAIMER

VRA EXTENDS A HELPING HAND TO KETU SOUTH WITH RELIEF ITEMS

The above subiect matter refers.

Thank you

MP- Ketu South

MP- Anlo

MP-Keta