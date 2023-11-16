Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

We’ll engage GMA on conditions of service for members – Ofori-Atta

Health Well engage GMA on conditions of service for members – Ofori-Atta
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta says government will engage the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) on some demands regarding their conditions of service.

The GMA, at its 65th annual general conference, demanded new conditions of service, including retiring on their salary and a waiver on vehicles imported by doctors.

They indicated that the association would take the next line of action if their demands were not met by January 1, 2024.

Presenting the 2024 budget statement in Parliament on Wednesday, the Finance Minister stated that the government will meet with the association to address their demands.

“Mr. Speaker, the Tripartite Committee has concluded negotiations on the National Daily Minimum Wage. The tax-free portion of the Individual Income Tax rates will accordingly be adjusted to take care of the change. Government recognizes the constraints our medical personnel face in providing healthcare for our citizens. With the passage of the Exemptions Act, the Government will engage the Ghana Medical Association on waivers for the importation of vehicles to ease the transportation burden of our doctors. This policy will enable them to deliver quality and timely healthcare.”

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Theres nothing good to write home about NPP's 2024 bye-bye budget, it's rhetoric – Ricketts-Hagan There’s nothing good to write home about NPP's 2024 bye-bye budget, it's rhetori...

2 hours ago

Only the blind cant see what youve achieved — Chief Justice to Dampare Only the blind can’t see what you’ve achieved — Chief Justice to Dampare

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addos 'empty' 2024 budget'll leave Ghana 'bankrupt' — Minority Akufo-Addo’s 'empty' 2024 budget'll leave Ghana 'bankrupt' — Minority

2 hours ago

She was exceptionally quiet; gatekeeper of her home; real definition of a mother; pillar of support – MPs eulogise late Kufuor's wife She was exceptionally quiet; gatekeeper of her home; real definition of a mother...

2 hours ago

Well engage GMA on conditions of service for members – Ofori-Atta We’ll engage GMA on conditions of service for members – Ofori-Atta

2 hours ago

AR: Man lynched for allegedly stealing wheelbarrow at Deduako Kodiekrom A/R: Man lynched for allegedly stealing wheelbarrow at Deduako Kodiekrom

2 hours ago

State funeral held for late Theresa Kufuor today State funeral held for late Theresa Kufuor today

2 hours ago

Youth group doubt govts new promise on abandoned La General Hospital Youth group doubt govt’s new promise on abandoned La General Hospital

3 hours ago

AFP - RIJASOLO Madagascar goes to polls with opposition calling for boycott

12 hours ago

NDC MPs are jokers; NPP will break the 8 to stay in government – KT Hammond NDC MPs are jokers; NPP will break the 8 to stay in government – KT Hammond

Just in....
body-container-line