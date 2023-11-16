Modern Ghana logo
Protect judicial staff from attacks — Chief Justice urges police

Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, has called on the Ghana Police Service to work towards a collaborative effort to protect the judiciary from rampant attacks.

A recent attack at the Tamale District Court by some residents of the community is one of the many attacks against judges and the judicial service in the country.

Speaking at an engagement with the Police Management Board and the Inspector General of Police in Accra, the Chief Justice attributed the closure of some courts to the growing and disturbing menace and highlighted the need for an actionable approach to address it.

“We have heard of attacks on judges in recent times and attacks on court personnel. So, we can look at concrete measures to ensure that those attacks are totally stopped because our work is one that leads to peace. If you don’t have a court in a community, then you are creating a space for more destruction rather than more solutions. As we speak now, there are certain courts that are still closed because of security issues.”

—citinewsroom

