Only the blind can’t see what you’ve achieved — Chief Justice to Dampare

Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, says she is inspired by the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

According to the Chief Justice, any keen observer will easily notice the effort of the IGP in rebranding the police and positioning it at where it ought to be in the eyes of the public.

Speaking at a stakeholder meeting between the police and the leadership of the judiciary in Accra on Wednesday, the Chief Justice said the IGP leadership of the police service inspires her in her own journey as new leader of the judiciary.

“I must say that I find your leadership of the Police Service extremely inspirational. I think it is only a blind person who would not have noticed how much you have achieved in such a short time in rebranding the image of the police,” the CJ said.

She further noted the IGP has shown that the police can be a force that the public can rely on.

“You have shown that the police can be a source of integrity and help rather than destruction. I find your leadership inspiring in your effort to present the police for what they are and what they ought to be”.

She noted the judiciary will work with the police on a slot on the Police TV channel for the judiciary to educate Ghanaians on how Justice delivery is structured.

The IGP on his part said he and his team are ready to listen and work with the judiciary to fashion out measures deal with all their security concerns.

—Classfmonline

