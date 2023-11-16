We’re reviewing national gasoline standard — NPA responds to complaints about reduced vehicle performance

NPA boss, Mustapha Hamid

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has acknowledged complaints from motorists about declines in vehicle performance, which some attribute to fuels purchased at some filing stations.

In a statement dated Wednesday, November 15, the NPA's Corporate Affairs noted that action has been taken to look into the issues.

The statement notes that "all fuel consumed in the country meets the national standards for fuel specification set by the Ghana Standards Authority."

The Authority however indicates that, "in recent times, the fuels that have been imported have contained levels of manganese closer to the maximum allowable limit."

According to the NPA, the current national standard from the GSA allows "some level of trace metals such as manganese up to 18 milligrams per lite (mg/l)."

But the directorate adds that "some car manufacturers particularly turbo engine vehicles, recommend the use of gasoline that does not contain harmful manganese-based fuel additives."

In response, the NPA says it has "already initiated steps to review the national standards, which will reduce the maximum allowable manganese level in regular gasoline from 18mg/1 to 6mg/I and premium gasoline grade from 18mg/l to 2mg/l."

It has also "directed that all new gasoline imports should comply with the proposed manganese standards of 6mg/l for regular gasoline and 2mg/I for premium gasoline grade."

The statement concludes that the "NPA wishes to assure the petroleum product consuming public that it is committed to protecting their interests."