Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
16.11.2023 Headlines

We’re reviewing national gasoline standard — NPA responds to complaints about reduced vehicle performance

NPA boss, Mustapha HamidNPA boss, Mustapha Hamid
16.11.2023 LISTEN

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has acknowledged complaints from motorists about declines in vehicle performance, which some attribute to fuels purchased at some filing stations.

In a statement dated Wednesday, November 15, the NPA's Corporate Affairs noted that action has been taken to look into the issues.

The statement notes that "all fuel consumed in the country meets the national standards for fuel specification set by the Ghana Standards Authority."

The Authority however indicates that, "in recent times, the fuels that have been imported have contained levels of manganese closer to the maximum allowable limit."

According to the NPA, the current national standard from the GSA allows "some level of trace metals such as manganese up to 18 milligrams per lite (mg/l)."

But the directorate adds that "some car manufacturers particularly turbo engine vehicles, recommend the use of gasoline that does not contain harmful manganese-based fuel additives."

In response, the NPA says it has "already initiated steps to review the national standards, which will reduce the maximum allowable manganese level in regular gasoline from 18mg/1 to 6mg/I and premium gasoline grade from 18mg/l to 2mg/l."

It has also "directed that all new gasoline imports should comply with the proposed manganese standards of 6mg/l for regular gasoline and 2mg/I for premium gasoline grade."

The statement concludes that the "NPA wishes to assure the petroleum product consuming public that it is committed to protecting their interests."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Theres nothing good to write home about NPP's 2024 bye-bye budget, it's rhetoric – Ricketts-Hagan There’s nothing good to write home about NPP's 2024 bye-bye budget, it's rhetori...

2 hours ago

Only the blind cant see what youve achieved — Chief Justice to Dampare Only the blind can’t see what you’ve achieved — Chief Justice to Dampare

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addos 'empty' 2024 budget'll leave Ghana 'bankrupt' — Minority Akufo-Addo’s 'empty' 2024 budget'll leave Ghana 'bankrupt' — Minority

2 hours ago

She was exceptionally quiet; gatekeeper of her home; real definition of a mother; pillar of support – MPs eulogise late Kufuor's wife She was exceptionally quiet; gatekeeper of her home; real definition of a mother...

2 hours ago

Well engage GMA on conditions of service for members – Ofori-Atta We’ll engage GMA on conditions of service for members – Ofori-Atta

2 hours ago

AR: Man lynched for allegedly stealing wheelbarrow at Deduako Kodiekrom A/R: Man lynched for allegedly stealing wheelbarrow at Deduako Kodiekrom

2 hours ago

State funeral held for late Theresa Kufuor today State funeral held for late Theresa Kufuor today

2 hours ago

Youth group doubt govts new promise on abandoned La General Hospital Youth group doubt govt’s new promise on abandoned La General Hospital

3 hours ago

AFP - RIJASOLO Madagascar goes to polls with opposition calling for boycott

12 hours ago

NDC MPs are jokers; NPP will break the 8 to stay in government – KT Hammond NDC MPs are jokers; NPP will break the 8 to stay in government – KT Hammond

Just in....
body-container-line