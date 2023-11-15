NDC MPs are jokers; NPP will break the 8 to stay in government – KT Hammond

The Minister for Trade and Industry, K.T Hammond has indicated that he is confident the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will win the 2024 general election to remain in power.

Reacting to hooting from the Minority in Parliament after the Minister of Finance presented the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to parliament on Wednesday, November 15, the Trade Minister described the NDC MPs as jokers.

He argued that their booing in the House by waving goodbye to the NPP government would achieve nothing.

K.T. Hammond in an interview with the media said the NPP government has done so much and will break the 8 with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the party’s flagbearer.

“I mean these guys are jokers. They were wavering goodbye to us? We are breaking the 8. We are coming back under Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. The next administration, 2025, NPP will be sitting at that same side that you saw us today.

“I’m absolutely confident because there is the 1D1F, there are all the cars that we are manufacturing, there is the industrial transformation that is taking place in this country. There is the agric front of it, there is the cocoa front of it, exchange rate stabilized,” K.T Hammond said.

In his presentation of the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy today, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta announced some eight tax waivers to boost local industry.

A zero rate VAT on locally produced sanitary pads and import duty waivers for raw materials for the local manufacture of sanitary pads are just a few of the waivers announced by the Minister.

Ken Ofori-Atta also indicated in his presentation that Ghana is now in a better place than before.

“Mr. Speaker, we are in a better place than we were before. The nation has been positively impacted and positioned to harness its prospects. We must move forward courageously. For as 2 Timothy 1:7 counsels, “God has not given us the spirit of fear; but of courage, and of love, and of a sound mind.

“It is in this same vein of courage and power, that we have forged a path of resilience since 2017. It is important to recall that despite the ‘poly-crises’ since March 2020, we have, together, taken a GDP of GH¢219.5 billion in 2016 and almost quadrupled it. We are crossing the GH¢1 Trillion GDP mark this year,” Ken Ofori-Atta said.