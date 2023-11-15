2024 budget: We are in a better place than we were before – Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta laid the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy before Parliament on Wednesday, November 15.

In his budget presentation, the Finance Minister stressed that unlike a few years ago, the country is now in a better place and on course to prosperity.

He indicated that despite the crises the country has faced, President Akufo-Addo’s government has made massive gains leading to the increase of GDP of GH¢219.5 billion in 2016 to a projected GH¢1 trillion GDP by next year.

“Mr. Speaker, we are in a better place than we were before. The nation has been positively impacted and positioned to harness its prospects. We must move forward courageously. For as 2 Timothy 1:7 counsels, “God has not given us the spirit of fear; but of courage, and of love, and of a sound mind.

“It is in this same vein of courage and power, that we have forged a path of resilience since 2017. It is important to recall that despite the ‘poly-crises’ since March 2020, we have, together, taken a GDP of GH¢219.5 billion in 2016 and almost quadrupled it. We are crossing the GH¢1 Trillion GDP mark this year,” Ken Ofori-Atta said.

In his presentation of the 2024 Budget dubbed ‘Nkunim Budget’, Ken Ofori-Atta argued that Ghanaians should feel proud of the can-do spirit of citizens.

He added, “We have proven that a lot more is possible if we stay the course and believe in a future of immense possibilities.”

He noted that going forward, Ghanaians must continue to speak in one language to make use of every opportunity to safeguard the country’s progress.