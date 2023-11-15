Modern Ghana logo
Kumasi: Young man butchered to death by some unknown assailants at Deduako

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
A young man in his mid-twenties has been butchered to death by some unknown assailants at Deduako-Mampong Hemaa in the Oforikrom Municipality.

The deceased was seen tied to an electricity pole at the town's bus stop with multiple machete wounds all over his body on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

The boy, identified only as Coma reportedly died after sustaining severe machete wounds from his attackers.

Residents in the area in an interview with this reporter said they suspect the deceased to have engaged in armed robbery in the area leading to his death.

They noted that the deceased was alive when residents in the area saw him tied to the pole but were afraid to help him.

They added that some opinion leaders informed the police about the situation but the man died even before they could arrive.

The residents added that the death of Coma was confirmed by health officials after police officers sent him to hospital for treatment.

