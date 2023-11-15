Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Dam spillage: Government committing GHS220million to address devastation heartwarming — Ablakwa

Headlines Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has lauded government's commitment to allocating GH¢220 million to address the devastation caused by recent flooding due to Akosombo dam spillage.

In a statement on Wednesday, November 15, Okudzeto Ablakwa, whose communities were heavily flooded in the Volta Region, said it is "heartwarming to acknowledge that government has made a specific commitment of GH¢220million for the relief phase."

He also welcomed pledges made by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in his 2024 budget presentation to Parliament for additional resources towards restoration of livelihoods through the agriculture ministry, as well as requesting funds from the World Bank.

"Government has budgeted an amount of GH¢220 million to support the relief phase for the communities affected by the Akosombo spillage as well as floods," the Finance Minister stated.

He added"For the restoration phase, Government through the Ministry of Agriculture will allocate additional resources to support the restoration of livelihoods.

“In addition, the Ministry of Finance, after the visit was quickened to respond. We have requested funding from the World Bank under the IDA Crisis Response Window (CRW) to support the resettlement of the victims, restoration of livelihoods, compensation and reconstruction of infrastructure in the affected communities.”

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Your 'religious prostitute' comment is shameful, reckless; get your head examined —Salam Mustapha fires Sam George Your 'religious prostitute' comment is shameful, reckless; get your head examine...

2 hours ago

Your comments against Bawumia incorrect; concentrate on your butterfly message —Nana Akomea to Alan Your comments against Bawumia incorrect; concentrate on your butterfly message —...

3 hours ago

Stop throwing 'unnecessary blows' at NPP else we'll respond —Nana Akomea warns Alan Stop throwing 'unnecessary blows' at NPP else we'll respond — Nana Akomea warns ...

3 hours ago

2024 budget: Finance Minister unveils tax relief bonanza; zero VAT on locally produced sanitary pads, others 2024 budget: Finance Minister unveils tax relief bonanza; zero VAT on locally pr...

3 hours ago

2024 budget: Taxes on locally produced sanitary pads removed 2024 budget: Taxes on locally produced sanitary pads removed

3 hours ago

Bye-bye Mr. Minister; you are leaving behind a bankrupt economy full of misery – Minority to Ofori-Atta Bye-bye Mr. Minister; you are leaving behind a bankrupt economy full of misery –...

3 hours ago

Govt announces import duty waivers on raw materials for local manufacturing of sanitary pads Gov’t announces import duty waivers on raw materials for local manufacturing of ...

4 hours ago

Ghana's economy under Akufo-Addo's final year in office will be valued over GH1 trillion in 2024 – Finance Minister Ghana's economy under Akufo-Addo's final year in office will be valued over GH¢1...

4 hours ago

Politics of religion can destroy our long cherished pluralistic friendly society; refrain from it — NPC cautions NPP, NDC ‘Politics of religion’ can destroy our long cherished pluralistic friendly socie...

4 hours ago

2024 budget: We're doing much better than earlier predicted — Finance Minister 2024 budget: We're doing much better than earlier predicted — Finance Minister

Just in....
body-container-line