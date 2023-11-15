Dam spillage: Government committing GHS220million to address devastation heartwarming — Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has lauded government's commitment to allocating GH¢220 million to address the devastation caused by recent flooding due to Akosombo dam spillage.

In a statement on Wednesday, November 15, Okudzeto Ablakwa, whose communities were heavily flooded in the Volta Region, said it is "heartwarming to acknowledge that government has made a specific commitment of GH¢220million for the relief phase."

He also welcomed pledges made by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in his 2024 budget presentation to Parliament for additional resources towards restoration of livelihoods through the agriculture ministry, as well as requesting funds from the World Bank.

"Government has budgeted an amount of GH¢220 million to support the relief phase for the communities affected by the Akosombo spillage as well as floods," the Finance Minister stated.

He added"For the restoration phase, Government through the Ministry of Agriculture will allocate additional resources to support the restoration of livelihoods.

“In addition, the Ministry of Finance, after the visit was quickened to respond. We have requested funding from the World Bank under the IDA Crisis Response Window (CRW) to support the resettlement of the victims, restoration of livelihoods, compensation and reconstruction of infrastructure in the affected communities.”