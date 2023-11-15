Modern Ghana logo
2024 budget: Taxes on locally produced sanitary pads removed

2024 budget: Taxes on locally produced sanitary pads removed
The Government of Ghana has listened to calls to make menstrual hygiene products more affordable and accessible for women across the country.

In the 2024 budget read on Wednesday, November 15, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta announced that taxes will be removed on the raw materials used to produce sanitary pads locally.

This move aims to ease the financial burden of menstrual hygiene for Ghanaian women and encourage local production of sanitary pads.

Sanitary products are currently classified as "miscellaneous manufactured articles" with import duties of up to 32.5%, comprising a 20% import duty and 12.5% Value Added Tax (VAT).

The high taxation has kept the retail prices of sanitary pads expensive, with a standard pack costing between GHS20-GHS40.

“The following reliefs have been prioritised for implementation; Zero rate VAT on locally produced sanitary pads. Grant import duty waivers for raw materials for the local manufacture of sanitary pads,” the Minister announced along with other tax reliefs.

The new tax relief forms part of the government's efforts to lower taxes for industry and make Ghana more competitive globally.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
