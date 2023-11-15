Bye-bye Mr. Minister; you are leaving behind a bankrupt economy full of misery – Minority to Ofori-Atta

The Minority in Parliament on Wednesday, November 15, hooted at Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta when he appeared before the August House to present the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of government.

Among the many things in the budget dubbed ‘Nkunim budget’, the Finance Minister assured that government is on course to revive the Ghanaian economy.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament after the presentation of the 2024 Budget, Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson said this will be the last time the Finance Minister will be in Parliament to present a budget.

In one voice, the Minority MPs in Parliament waved bye-bye to Ken Ofori-Atta, arguing that the NPP government will be booted out after the 2024 general elections.

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson in his remarks, told the Finance Minister that he and his government are leaving behind an economy that is bankrupt and has brought a lot of misery to Ghanaians.

“You and members of the economic management team led by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia you are leaving behind

“This government is leaving behind a bankrupt economy, an economy that is overtaxed, an economy that has high inflation, high lending rate, high unemployment rate, in fact, you are leaving behind a misery economy.

“Let me add that you are also leaving behind a massive corruption economy,” Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson said.