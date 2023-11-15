Gov’t announces import duty waivers on raw materials for local manufacturing of sanitary pads

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has announced tax waivers to boost the production of sanitary pads locally.

Presenting the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy on Wednesday, November 15, the Minister said sanitary pad manufacturers in the country will not have to pay import duty for raw materials next year.

In addition, the Minister said VAT will not be charged on sanitary pads produced locally.

"Mr. Speaker, our approach to tax policy since 2017 was to give significant relief to the private sector until expenditure pressures from 2020 required a more aggressive approach.

“It is difficult to implement all the structural reforms and tax reliefs needed to immediately lower and/or eliminate certain tax handles. However, I assure this August House, that we have heard, we believe in lower taxes for industry, and we are working at this aggressively with the GRA and to be cemented with the standing committee of the Mutual Prosperity Dialogue.

"Mr. Speaker, further to the above, the following reliefs have been prioritised for implementation: Zero rate VAT on locally produced sanitary pads and import duty waivers for raw materials for the local manufacture of sanitary pads,” Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said when he presented the 2024 Budget on Wednesday.

This comes after the campaign by the Ghana Civil Society Platform on Sustainable Development Goals to push government to scrap taxes on sanitary pads to make them affordable and accessible.

Delivering a statement on behalf of the Platform on Monday, Ms. Angel Cudjoe, a young school girl urged government to develop an initiative in collaboration with development partners and private organisations to subsidize the cost of sanitary pads (locally manufactured or imported) just as it is done for condoms.

“We urge Government to expedite actions to scrap off the current taxes (import tax of 20% and VAT of 15%) on sanitary pads. Currently, one pack of sanitary pads ranges between GHC20.00 and GHC40.00 (depending on the location and brand). A Ghanaian woman or girl may require more than one sanitary pad depending on the flow per period cycle. The minimum cost of GHC20 is higher than the current national minimum wage of GHC14.88,” she lamented.

Meanwhile, government has also announced grant exemptions on the importation of agricultural machinery equipment and inputs and medical consumables, raw materials for the pharmaceutical industry.