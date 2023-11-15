Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Gov’t announces import duty waivers on raw materials for local manufacturing of sanitary pads

Headlines Govt announces import duty waivers on raw materials for local manufacturing of sanitary pads
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has announced tax waivers to boost the production of sanitary pads locally.

Presenting the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy on Wednesday, November 15, the Minister said sanitary pad manufacturers in the country will not have to pay import duty for raw materials next year.

In addition, the Minister said VAT will not be charged on sanitary pads produced locally.

"Mr. Speaker, our approach to tax policy since 2017 was to give significant relief to the private sector until expenditure pressures from 2020 required a more aggressive approach.

“It is difficult to implement all the structural reforms and tax reliefs needed to immediately lower and/or eliminate certain tax handles. However, I assure this August House, that we have heard, we believe in lower taxes for industry, and we are working at this aggressively with the GRA and to be cemented with the standing committee of the Mutual Prosperity Dialogue.

"Mr. Speaker, further to the above, the following reliefs have been prioritised for implementation: Zero rate VAT on locally produced sanitary pads and import duty waivers for raw materials for the local manufacture of sanitary pads,” Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said when he presented the 2024 Budget on Wednesday.

This comes after the campaign by the Ghana Civil Society Platform on Sustainable Development Goals to push government to scrap taxes on sanitary pads to make them affordable and accessible.

Delivering a statement on behalf of the Platform on Monday, Ms. Angel Cudjoe, a young school girl urged government to develop an initiative in collaboration with development partners and private organisations to subsidize the cost of sanitary pads (locally manufactured or imported) just as it is done for condoms.

“We urge Government to expedite actions to scrap off the current taxes (import tax of 20% and VAT of 15%) on sanitary pads. Currently, one pack of sanitary pads ranges between GHC20.00 and GHC40.00 (depending on the location and brand). A Ghanaian woman or girl may require more than one sanitary pad depending on the flow per period cycle. The minimum cost of GHC20 is higher than the current national minimum wage of GHC14.88,” she lamented.

Meanwhile, government has also announced grant exemptions on the importation of agricultural machinery equipment and inputs and medical consumables, raw materials for the pharmaceutical industry.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

19 minutes ago

Your 'religious prostitute' comment is shameful, reckless; get your head examined —Salam Mustapha fires Sam George Your 'religious prostitute' comment is shameful, reckless; get your head examine...

54 minutes ago

Your comments against Bawumia incorrect; concentrate on your butterfly message —Nana Akomea to Alan Your comments against Bawumia incorrect; concentrate on your butterfly message —...

2 hours ago

Stop throwing 'unnecessary blows' at NPP else we'll respond —Nana Akomea warns Alan Stop throwing 'unnecessary blows' at NPP else we'll respond — Nana Akomea warns ...

2 hours ago

2024 budget: Finance Minister unveils tax relief bonanza; zero VAT on locally produced sanitary pads, others 2024 budget: Finance Minister unveils tax relief bonanza; zero VAT on locally pr...

2 hours ago

2024 budget: Taxes on locally produced sanitary pads removed 2024 budget: Taxes on locally produced sanitary pads removed

2 hours ago

Bye-bye Mr. Minister; you are leaving behind a bankrupt economy full of misery – Minority to Ofori-Atta Bye-bye Mr. Minister; you are leaving behind a bankrupt economy full of misery –...

2 hours ago

Govt announces import duty waivers on raw materials for local manufacturing of sanitary pads Gov’t announces import duty waivers on raw materials for local manufacturing of ...

3 hours ago

Ghana's economy under Akufo-Addo's final year in office will be valued over GH1 trillion in 2024 – Finance Minister Ghana's economy under Akufo-Addo's final year in office will be valued over GH¢1...

3 hours ago

Politics of religion can destroy our long cherished pluralistic friendly society; refrain from it — NPC cautions NPP, NDC ‘Politics of religion’ can destroy our long cherished pluralistic friendly socie...

3 hours ago

2024 budget: We're doing much better than earlier predicted — Finance Minister 2024 budget: We're doing much better than earlier predicted — Finance Minister

Just in....
body-container-line