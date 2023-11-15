Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

2024 budget: Inflation declining because we’ve turned the corner, a reflection that confidence is back – Ofori-Atta

Headlines 2024 budget: Inflation declining because weve turned the corner, a reflection that confidence is back – Ofori-Atta
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, says Ghana’s economy, which plummeted in recent years, has begun making modest gains.

During the 2024 budget statement presented in Parliament on November 15, Mr. Ofori-Atta said the country’s inflation has started declining because the economy is performing better.

“In the midyear review, I informed the House that we have started turning the corner, and it is evident today. We turned the corner when inflation started to decline from 54.1 percent in December 2022 to 35.2 percent in October 2023. We turned the corner when the 1 percent projected growth came to 3 percent in the first two quarters of this year. We turned the corner when the currency, which had been under severe pressure over the past two years, depreciated by a modest 6.4 percent in the past nine months compared to 53.3 percent during the same period in 2022.”

“The performance of the Cedi is also a reflection that confidence is back, revenues have improved, and that the recovery is indeed real and here to stay. We turned the corner when companies went back to the job market to hire workers, and we turned the corner when the banking industry started to record and report profits after-tax growth of GH¢6.2 billion this half-year.”

The Finance Minister attracted widespread condemnation when he lauded Ghana’s economic progress in his midyear budget review back in July.

Top Stories

36 minutes ago

Govt announces import duty waivers on raw materials for local manufacturing of sanitary pads Gov’t announces import duty waivers on raw materials for local manufacturing of ...

1 hour ago

Three cement factories shut down as GSA accuses them of using inferior materials Three cement factories shut down as GSA accuses them of using inferior materials

2 hours ago

West Blue sues government over non-payment of GHC289 million arrears West Blue sues government over non-payment of GHC289 million arrears  

2 hours ago

'Akufo-Addo gave me US2,000 to help me run for PNC General Secretary slot' - Bernard Mornah reveals 'Akufo-Addo gave me US$2,000 to help me run for PNC General Secretary slot' - Be...

2 hours ago

We turned the corner when we successfully completed first review of IMF deal — Ken Ofori-Atta We turned the corner when we successfully completed first review of IMF deal — K...

2 hours ago

2024 budget: Economic recovery real and here to stay — Finance Minister 2024 budget: Economic recovery real and here to stay — Finance Minister

2 hours ago

Samira Bawumia only dresses to fit a married Muslim woman when elections near — Mary Awusi Samira Bawumia only dresses to fit a married Muslim woman when elections near — ...

2 hours ago

Stop corrupting court officers—Chief Justice cautions public Stop corrupting court officers — Chief Justice cautions public

2 hours ago

Ill vote against 2024 budget if it includes new taxes — John Jinapor I’ll vote against 2024 budget if it includes new taxes — John Jinapor

2 hours ago

Full text 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy presented by Ken Ofori Atta [Full text] 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy presented by Ken Ofori Att...

Just in....
body-container-line