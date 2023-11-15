Modern Ghana logo
2024 budget: We're doing much better than earlier predicted — Finance Minister

2024 budget: We're doing much better than earlier predicted — Finance Minister
Ghana's economy is performing far better than initially predicted for 2023, according to Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Presenting the country's 2024 budget and economic policy in Parliament on Wednesday, November 15, Ofori-Atta provided indicators showing impressive improvements across various sectors of the economy.

"The cedi has only depreciated by 6.4 percent on cumulative basis since February 2023 compared to 53.9 percent over same period in 2024," the Minister noted.

He further stated that "Real GDP growth averaged 3.2% in the first half of 2023 compared to 2.9% in same period in 2022, signaling a strong rebound."

Ofori-Atta also noted signs of progress in public debt, saying "Public debt accumulation has slowed down significantly, as Government continued to consolidate its public finances, and also reflects the impact of the domestic debt exchange programme, and the ongoing external debt restructuring."

According to the Minister, fiscal performance in the first eight months of this year based on provisional data shows "significant progress toward a stronger fiscal consolidation."

The 2024 budget dubbed “Victory Budget” is aimed at, among other things, creating more jobs and wealth for the citizens, he emphasised.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
