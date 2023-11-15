Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

2024 budget: The Lord has multiplied the meagre resources of 2 fish and 5 loaves we inherited in 2017 — Ofori-Atta

Headlines 2024 budget: The Lord has multiplied the meagre resources of 2 fish and 5 loaves we inherited in 2017 — Ofori-Atta
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Delivering the 2024 budget statement in Parliament, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta attributed the growth in the country's resources since 2017 to divine intervention.

Reflecting on the state of the economy when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) assumed power nearly seven years ago, Ofori-Atta noted they inherited "meagre resources of 2 fish and 5 loaves."

The Finance Minister expressed amazement at how much the resources have multiplied since then.

In his address on Wednesday, November 15, the Minister said "We came into government in 2017, in a period of despondency and meager resources of 2 fish and 5 loaves. Today, we can only marvel at how far the Lord has multiplied our resources."

Ken Ofori-Atta further highlighted improvements in key economic indicators as proof that the country has "turned the corner" from the challenges of the past.

"In the Mid-Year Review, I informed this House that we had started turning the corner. Today, it is evident that: We turned the corner when inflation started declining from 54.1% in December 2022 to 35.2% in October 2023," he added.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

42 minutes ago

Full text 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy presented by Ken Ofori Atta [Full text] 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy presented by Ken Ofori Att...

1 hour ago

2024 budget: The Lord has multiplied the meagre resources of 2 fish and 5 loaves we inherited in 2017 — Ofori-Atta 2024 budget: The Lord has multiplied the meagre resources of 2 fish and 5 loaves...

2 hours ago

2024 budget will create decent jobs and wealth for Ghanaians — Ofori-Atta 2024 budget will create decent jobs and wealth for Ghanaians — Ofori-Atta

2 hours ago

2024 budget should bring hope and comfort, not additional despair — Mahamas Aide 2024 budget should bring hope and comfort, not additional despair — Mahama’s Aid...

2 hours ago

Left to right: John Mahama, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen 2024 elections: Ghanaians believe Mahama could revive the economy more than any ...

2 hours ago

Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina on the campaign trail. By RIJASOLO AFP Madagascar imposes curfew in capital ahead of presidential vote

2 hours ago

NPP should stop preaching solutions for a non-existent problem — Sammy Gyamfi on religious debates NPP should stop preaching solutions for a non-existent problem — Sammy Gyamfi on...

2 hours ago

2024 elections not about religion or tribe but integrity and competence — Sammy Gyamfi tells liar Bawumia 2024 elections not about religion or tribe but integrity and competence — Sammy ...

2 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Director 2024 budget: I expect it to sustain the evolving economic stabilisation — Richar...

3 hours ago

Payment of reparations for slave trade atrocities must be done now - Akufo-Addo Payment of reparations for slave trade atrocities must be done now - Akufo-Addo

Just in....
body-container-line