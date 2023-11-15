2024 budget: The Lord has multiplied the meagre resources of 2 fish and 5 loaves we inherited in 2017 — Ofori-Atta

Delivering the 2024 budget statement in Parliament, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta attributed the growth in the country's resources since 2017 to divine intervention.

Reflecting on the state of the economy when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) assumed power nearly seven years ago, Ofori-Atta noted they inherited "meagre resources of 2 fish and 5 loaves."

The Finance Minister expressed amazement at how much the resources have multiplied since then.

In his address on Wednesday, November 15, the Minister said "We came into government in 2017, in a period of despondency and meager resources of 2 fish and 5 loaves. Today, we can only marvel at how far the Lord has multiplied our resources."

Ken Ofori-Atta further highlighted improvements in key economic indicators as proof that the country has "turned the corner" from the challenges of the past.

"In the Mid-Year Review, I informed this House that we had started turning the corner. Today, it is evident that: We turned the corner when inflation started declining from 54.1% in December 2022 to 35.2% in October 2023," he added.