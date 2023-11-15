Modern Ghana logo
2024 budget will create decent jobs and wealth for Ghanaians — Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has said the 2024 budget and economic policy described as "victory budget" is aimed at generating more jobs and wealth for Ghanaians.

Ofori-Atta unveiled the budget proposals to parliament on Wednesday, November 15, outlining the government's economic plans and policies for the coming fiscal year.

In his budget presentation, the Finance Minister expressed optimism that future growth prospects are strong.

He said the 2024 budget is designed to put the country on a sustainable path of creating "decent jobs and wealth" for citizens.

"Our future growth prospects are certainly brighter and I am confident that this victory budget will ensure that we boldly walk on the sustainable path creating decent jobs and wealth for our people," Ofori-Atta told lawmakers.

Unemployment, particularly among youth, has been a challenge in Ghana in recent years.

On the score, government is hoping the new budget will stimulate more private sector investment and job creation through supportive fiscal policies and targeted spending, noted the Minister.

Key areas that the budget is expected to boost include agriculture, manufacturing, tourism and digital technology.

