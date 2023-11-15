Modern Ghana logo
Religious tolerance is the only thing holding Ghana; don't call for war — Atik Mohammed blasts Sam George

Atik Mohammed has criticized Sam George over the latter's recent comments describing Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a "religious prostitute" for his consistent interactions with Christians and visits to churches.

The Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament, in an interview on Metro TV contended that the Vice President's actions contradict Islamic practices, asserting that Dr. Bawumia is not "a proper Muslim."

In reaction, Atik Mohammed has fired at Sam George, cautioning him against making what he called "reckless" comments.

Speaking on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo," Atik Mohammed emphasized the importance of religious tolerance in Ghana, stating that it is the foundation that holds the country together.

"When you haven't seen war before, you take peace for granted. People tend to think, in politics, anything and everything goes; you can say anything and go scot-free but it just took one reckless comment on radio and Rwanda was up the creek," Atik Mohammed warned.

Atik further expressed concern that comments like Sam George's are undermining the religious harmony that has been a cornerstone of Ghana's unity.

"The tolerance that our religious faiths have for one another, that is the reason why Ghana continues to be stable and continues to be an example for other African countries," he remarked.

Atik Mohammed posed a hypothetical question to Sam George, asking how the MP would react if someone who was a traditionalist converted to Christianity and even became a pastor.

"What if someone who was a traditionalist and all of sudden, the person has found Christ and has become a Christian, others even go on and become even Pastors, will you also refer to them in the same manner?” he asked.

He warns against divisive comments that could jeopardize the religious harmony in the country.

"Whether somebody is a devout Muslim or not, it doesn't lie in your mouth to say," Atik emphasized, urging Sam George and others to refrain from such comments as they are "becoming one too many."

Gideon Afful Amoako
