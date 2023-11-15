Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Your 'religious prostitute' comment was dirty; you're not even qualified to determine a proper Christian — Nana Akomea to 'grills' Sam George

Headlines Your 'religious prostitute' comment was dirty; you're not even qualified to determine a proper Christian —Nana Akomea to 'grills' Sam George
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Chief Executive Officer of the State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea, has criticized Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, for his recent remarks labeling Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a "religious prostitute" due to his frequent interactions with the Christian community.

In an interview on Metro TV, Sam George questioned the Vice President's adherence to the principles of Islam, stating that his behavior does not align with that of "a proper Muslim."

George went on to claim that "no true Muslim in the world believes that Jesus Christ is our Lord and Savior," and consequently, he dubbed Dr. Bawumia as "a religious prostitute."

Reacting to these comments on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Nana Akomea did not mince words in expressing his disapproval of Sam George's choice of words.

Describing the comments as "dirty," Nana Akomea questioned the MP's qualifications to pass judgment on matters of religion, especially considering Sam George himself identifies as a Christian.

"You, Sam George, are not a Muslim. You say you are a Christian", Nana Akomea remarked, adding, "are you the one to show who is a true Muslim? Even the Christian you are, I am not sure you are qualified to show who is a proper Christian? Are you, Sam George, a proper Christian?"

Nana Akomea rebuked Sam George, asserting that the MP is not even qualified to pass judgment on matters related to Christianity, let alone Islam.

"Who is a good Christian and who is not a good Christian? How can you pass judgment on who is a good Muslim? You are not even a Muslim," he exclaimed.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Your 'religious prostitute' comment is shameful, reckless; get your head examined —Salam Mustapha fires Sam George Your 'religious prostitute' comment is shameful, reckless; get your head examine...

2 hours ago

Your comments against Bawumia incorrect; concentrate on your butterfly message —Nana Akomea to Alan Your comments against Bawumia incorrect; concentrate on your butterfly message —...

3 hours ago

Stop throwing 'unnecessary blows' at NPP else we'll respond —Nana Akomea warns Alan Stop throwing 'unnecessary blows' at NPP else we'll respond — Nana Akomea warns ...

3 hours ago

2024 budget: Finance Minister unveils tax relief bonanza; zero VAT on locally produced sanitary pads, others 2024 budget: Finance Minister unveils tax relief bonanza; zero VAT on locally pr...

3 hours ago

2024 budget: Taxes on locally produced sanitary pads removed 2024 budget: Taxes on locally produced sanitary pads removed

3 hours ago

Bye-bye Mr. Minister; you are leaving behind a bankrupt economy full of misery – Minority to Ofori-Atta Bye-bye Mr. Minister; you are leaving behind a bankrupt economy full of misery –...

3 hours ago

Govt announces import duty waivers on raw materials for local manufacturing of sanitary pads Gov’t announces import duty waivers on raw materials for local manufacturing of ...

4 hours ago

Ghana's economy under Akufo-Addo's final year in office will be valued over GH1 trillion in 2024 – Finance Minister Ghana's economy under Akufo-Addo's final year in office will be valued over GH¢1...

4 hours ago

Politics of religion can destroy our long cherished pluralistic friendly society; refrain from it — NPC cautions NPP, NDC ‘Politics of religion’ can destroy our long cherished pluralistic friendly socie...

4 hours ago

2024 budget: We're doing much better than earlier predicted — Finance Minister 2024 budget: We're doing much better than earlier predicted — Finance Minister

Just in....
body-container-line