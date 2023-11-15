The Chief Executive Officer of the State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea, has criticized Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, for his recent remarks labeling Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a "religious prostitute" due to his frequent interactions with the Christian community.

In an interview on Metro TV, Sam George questioned the Vice President's adherence to the principles of Islam, stating that his behavior does not align with that of "a proper Muslim."

George went on to claim that "no true Muslim in the world believes that Jesus Christ is our Lord and Savior," and consequently, he dubbed Dr. Bawumia as "a religious prostitute."

Reacting to these comments on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Nana Akomea did not mince words in expressing his disapproval of Sam George's choice of words.

Describing the comments as "dirty," Nana Akomea questioned the MP's qualifications to pass judgment on matters of religion, especially considering Sam George himself identifies as a Christian.

"You, Sam George, are not a Muslim. You say you are a Christian", Nana Akomea remarked, adding, "are you the one to show who is a true Muslim? Even the Christian you are, I am not sure you are qualified to show who is a proper Christian? Are you, Sam George, a proper Christian?"

Nana Akomea rebuked Sam George, asserting that the MP is not even qualified to pass judgment on matters related to Christianity, let alone Islam.

"Who is a good Christian and who is not a good Christian? How can you pass judgment on who is a good Muslim? You are not even a Muslim," he exclaimed.