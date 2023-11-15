2024 budget should bring hope and comfort, not additional despair — Mahama’s Aide

Modern Ghana logo
The Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, has called for the 2024 budget statement to bring hope and relief to struggling Ghanaians rather than further increase their sufferings.

In a social media post on Wednesday, November 15, ahead of the budget reading, Joyce Bawa revealed she is “Praying for hope and comfort in the Budget, not additional despair and despondency!"

She said the budget must show empathy for citizens and deliver policies centered around improving livelihoods.

“This Budget coming so close to Christmas must show compassion and deliver people-centred incentives,” she wrote on X.

The former deputy minister also backed calls by Minority Ranking Member on Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, for the removal of taxes on sanitary pads as promised by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as well as dialysis services.

She added that businesses should be given "impactful tax breaks to stimulate growth and employment."

Her comments come amid high public expectations that the 2024 budget will address the worsening economic conditions and rising cost of living in the country.

Many Ghanaians are looking up to the government to use the fiscal policy tool to ameliorate their plight.

