Eastern Region to host 2023 National Bushfire Campaign Launch

Under the auspices of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the National Stakeholders Planning Committee of the 2023-2024 National Bushfire Prevention Campaign has chosen Nsawam in the Eastern Region as the venue for the national launch on November 23rd.

The overall subject of the 2023-2024 National Bushfire Prevention Campaign is "Sixty years of GNFS existence: Bushfire prevention is critical to sustaining our natural resources and food safety."

The committee blamed the change of location from Odumase Krobo to Nsawam on operational obstacles, groundwork hiccups, and other mobilization issues at an emergency meeting in Accra on Tuesday.

The committee's chairman, GNFS Deputy Chief Fire Officer (DCFO) James Owusu-Agyei, told reporters after the emergency meeting that the change of location from Odumase Krobo to Nsawam was due to an operational hiccup found during the preparation.

DCFO Owusu-Agyei, who is also the GNFS Director of Rural Fires, apologized to traditional leaders, school authorities, and all other stakeholders in Odumase Krobo for the change of venue, but assured them that a special event would be organized in Odumase Krobo after the national launch on November 23rd at Nsawam.

He stated that the planning committee has begun vigorous groundwork in Nsawam, involving stakeholders such as traditional and religious leaders, heads of educational institutions, social clubs, farmers, and other strategic parties in order to gain their full support and cooperation in hosting the event.

DCFO Owusu-Agyei highlighted that agriculture remained the country's major employer; "for that matter, everything must be done to save the forests and vegetative cover that support agriculture and other economic activities."

The GNFS Director of Rural Fires emphasized that the agricultural sector is a national treasure that must be safeguarded by aggressive and ongoing anti-bushfire education, and that "we are appealing to all Ghanaians to join us in our fight against illegal fires."

"Traditional leaders must protect their lands from bushfires."

He stressed the importance of increasing youth volunteerism in fire prevention.

DCFO Owusu-Agyei also urged traditional rulers and the clergy to support the effort to educate the public about the importance of protecting the nation's land and natural resources as sacred treasures.

He underlined that the service would need the following items to fight bushfires: Wellington and Combat Boots, Fire Beaters, Cutlasses, Nose Guards, motorbikes and Bicycles, Torchlights, Dungarees, Megaphones, and Whistles.

"GNFS doors are open wide for support," DCFO Owusu-Agyei remarked. You can make a donation at any of the GNFS's national, regional, or district offices, or you can call and we will pick it up. Make cheques payable to the Ghana National Fire Service."

He stated that both the government and the private sector must see the fight as a corporate social responsibility effort, noting bushfires as "not only destroying the habitation, but our very survival is at stake." We are all in risk because of the rate at which our vegetation is being destroyed.

GNFS Regional Commands will conduct and use community radio shows, community durbars, volunteer and peer education, and door-to-door communications as part of the nationwide launch to stress the necessity of putting out bushfires.

He stated that the launch would include a float, a football gala, an inter-second cycle quiz, and a climax on November 23rd in Nsawam in the Eastern Region.

The members of the 2023 National Bushfire Prevention Campaign Committee, which includes DCFO Owusu-Agyei as chairman, GNFS Director Logistics DCFO Heroie Sekyere-Boakye, ACFO Jerry Harding Bruce, Deputy Director Rural Fires, and DOIII George Tetteh, Rural Fires Administration.

Others include Madam Emeralda Arthur of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Francis Ameyibor of the Ghana News Agency, Mr Koranteng Abrokwa and Madam Luthia S. Jamal of NADMO, Mr Edward Amoah Odame of the Ghana Cocoa Board, Mr Prince Anane Agyei of the Forestry Commission, Mr Charles Ansong Dankyi of the National Insurance Commission, and Mr James Dubik of Ghana Meteo.

The others are Madam Rosemond Sam of the Ministry of Education, Dr. Isaac Nunoo Tropenbos of Ghana, Mr. Abdallah Seidu of the Forestry Commission, and Miss Jacqueline Ama Ghartey of the Ministry of the Interior.