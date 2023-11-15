Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
15.11.2023 Headlines

Ken Ofori-Atta lays 2024 Budget before Parliament today

Ken Ofori-Atta lays 2024 Budget before Parliament today
15.11.2023 LISTEN

The Minister in charge of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta will be in Parliament later today to lay before the house the 2024 Budget and Economic Statement of government.

“In accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) the Minister for Finance will, on behalf of the President, lay before Parliament the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of Government of Ghana for the 2024 Financial Year, on Wednesday, 15th November, 2023,” parts of a press release from the Ministry said on Monday.

In its release, the Ministry of Finance said the 2024 Budget is crucial because it is developed to support the implementation of the IMF-backed Post-Covid-19 Programme of Economic Growth (PC-PEG).

The release noted that the 2024 Budget will also highlight, among others, the performance of the economy, efforts to boost the productive capacity of the economy through the new Growth Strategy, fiscal measures, and debt management strategies to deepen stability and promote growth.

In line with usual practice, Government will undertake a comprehensive post-budget stakeholder engagement to explain the various policies to the public.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is going to Parliament with the 2024 Budget after the successful First Review of the 3-year US$3 billion IMF-ECF Programme.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

6 minutes ago

More than 27,000 migrants have crossed to the UK in flimsy, unsuitable craft this year. By BERNARD BARRON AFP UK Supreme Court rejects govt's contentious Rwanda migrant policy

3 hours ago

Volta Regional Minister reprimands South Tongu DCE over locked relief items at Assembly Volta Regional Minister reprimands South Tongu DCE over locked relief items at A...

3 hours ago

Ashongman: Were taking our own initiative to fix the bad roads – Residents Ashongman: We’re taking our own initiative to fix the bad roads – Residents

3 hours ago

NDC may lose Odododiodio seat if current issues not resolved properly – Ade Coker NDC may lose Odododiodio seat if current issues not resolved properly – Ade Coke...

3 hours ago

Asoma Banda Mosque not earmarked for demolition – Railway Development Authority dispel rumours Asoma Banda Mosque not earmarked for demolition – Railway Development Authority ...

3 hours ago

Govt late with 23 pay rise announcement for public sector workers – Peof. Gatsi Govt late with 23% pay rise announcement for public sector workers – Peof. Gatsi

3 hours ago

Ken Ofori-Atta presents 2024 budget in Parliament today Ken Ofori-Atta presents 2024 budget in Parliament today

3 hours ago

2024 Budget: Commercial drivers divided over calls for reintroduction of road tolls 2024 Budget: Commercial drivers divided over calls for reintroduction of road to...

3 hours ago

People walk through a dust storm on a hot summer day in India in April 2023.. By Sanjay KANOJIA AFP Threat from sand and dust storms spreading: UN

Just in....
body-container-line