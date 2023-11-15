Ken Ofori-Atta lays 2024 Budget before Parliament today

15.11.2023 LISTEN

The Minister in charge of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta will be in Parliament later today to lay before the house the 2024 Budget and Economic Statement of government.

“In accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) the Minister for Finance will, on behalf of the President, lay before Parliament the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of Government of Ghana for the 2024 Financial Year, on Wednesday, 15th November, 2023,” parts of a press release from the Ministry said on Monday.

In its release, the Ministry of Finance said the 2024 Budget is crucial because it is developed to support the implementation of the IMF-backed Post-Covid-19 Programme of Economic Growth (PC-PEG).

The release noted that the 2024 Budget will also highlight, among others, the performance of the economy, efforts to boost the productive capacity of the economy through the new Growth Strategy, fiscal measures, and debt management strategies to deepen stability and promote growth.

In line with usual practice, Government will undertake a comprehensive post-budget stakeholder engagement to explain the various policies to the public.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is going to Parliament with the 2024 Budget after the successful First Review of the 3-year US$3 billion IMF-ECF Programme.