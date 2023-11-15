Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Tourism Ministry train journalists in tourism, arts and culture reporting

By Bala Ali ISD || Contributor
Travel & Tourism Tourism Ministry train journalists in tourism, arts and culture reporting
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) has organized a capacity-building training for 20 journalists in Tourism, Arts and Culture reporting in the Ashanti Region.

The programme, following a 'training of trainers' model, brought together writers selected from the region who specialize in tourism, arts and culture.

A press release signed by the Chief Director of the Ministry, Mr John Yao Agbeko on Tuesday, reaffirmed the vital role of media personnel in deepening knowledge and enhancing reporting on issues related to tourism, arts and culture.

"This, we hope will enable media personnel and journalists to support our domestic tourism drive," it said.

It said the tourism sector is now the third largest contributor to Ghana's GDP after mining and oil and gas.

"One major initiative of the Ministry is to make sure that Tourism, Arts and Culture become the No.1 contributor to Ghana's GDP," it stated.

The Ministry stated that plans were underway to improve attraction sites in the Region, including the Ashanti Traditional Buildings and Bonwire Kente Village to enhance visitor satisfaction.

It disclosed that the Ministry is also training operators in the tourism value chain to provide quality service that will attract repeated visits from tourists and encourage them to lengthen their stays in the country.

Top Stories

6 minutes ago

More than 27,000 migrants have crossed to the UK in flimsy, unsuitable craft this year. By BERNARD BARRON AFP UK Supreme Court rejects govt's contentious Rwanda migrant policy

3 hours ago

Volta Regional Minister reprimands South Tongu DCE over locked relief items at Assembly Volta Regional Minister reprimands South Tongu DCE over locked relief items at A...

3 hours ago

Ashongman: Were taking our own initiative to fix the bad roads – Residents Ashongman: We’re taking our own initiative to fix the bad roads – Residents

3 hours ago

NDC may lose Odododiodio seat if current issues not resolved properly – Ade Coker NDC may lose Odododiodio seat if current issues not resolved properly – Ade Coke...

3 hours ago

Asoma Banda Mosque not earmarked for demolition – Railway Development Authority dispel rumours Asoma Banda Mosque not earmarked for demolition – Railway Development Authority ...

3 hours ago

Govt late with 23 pay rise announcement for public sector workers – Peof. Gatsi Govt late with 23% pay rise announcement for public sector workers – Peof. Gatsi

3 hours ago

Ken Ofori-Atta presents 2024 budget in Parliament today Ken Ofori-Atta presents 2024 budget in Parliament today

3 hours ago

2024 Budget: Commercial drivers divided over calls for reintroduction of road tolls 2024 Budget: Commercial drivers divided over calls for reintroduction of road to...

3 hours ago

People walk through a dust storm on a hot summer day in India in April 2023.. By Sanjay KANOJIA AFP Threat from sand and dust storms spreading: UN

Just in....
body-container-line