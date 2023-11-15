Tourism Ministry train journalists in tourism, arts and culture reporting

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) has organized a capacity-building training for 20 journalists in Tourism, Arts and Culture reporting in the Ashanti Region.

The programme, following a 'training of trainers' model, brought together writers selected from the region who specialize in tourism, arts and culture.

A press release signed by the Chief Director of the Ministry, Mr John Yao Agbeko on Tuesday, reaffirmed the vital role of media personnel in deepening knowledge and enhancing reporting on issues related to tourism, arts and culture.

"This, we hope will enable media personnel and journalists to support our domestic tourism drive," it said.

It said the tourism sector is now the third largest contributor to Ghana's GDP after mining and oil and gas.

"One major initiative of the Ministry is to make sure that Tourism, Arts and Culture become the No.1 contributor to Ghana's GDP," it stated.

The Ministry stated that plans were underway to improve attraction sites in the Region, including the Ashanti Traditional Buildings and Bonwire Kente Village to enhance visitor satisfaction.

It disclosed that the Ministry is also training operators in the tourism value chain to provide quality service that will attract repeated visits from tourists and encourage them to lengthen their stays in the country.