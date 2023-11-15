CSOs meet Alan Kyerematen over his Great Transformational Plan

Founder and CEO of IMANI Ghana Franklin Kudjo has confirmed the credibility of Hon. Alan Kyerematen at a stakeholder meeting of CSOs and the former Trade and Industry Minister.

The founder of Imani Ghana eulogized Hon. Alan Kyerematen at a round table discussion between Civil Society Organizations and Hon Alan Kyerematen.

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in the country met with the Independent Presidential candidate Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen to discuss his Great Transformational Plan (GTP), his blueprint to put Ghana on a sustained path of economic growth.

The meeting on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra, follows on the heels of similar ones with captains of industries among others.

Under the theme: “A Transformation Agenda for All Ghanaians” Mr. Kyerematen who is also the founder of the Movement for Change, will exchange ideas on his GTP with the CSOs seen as major stakeholders in shaping strategic policies for the development of the country.

Addressing the stakeholders at the gathering, the Imani Boss did not mince words in heaping kind words on the founder of Movement for Change (MFC).

“Many people have said these before but knowing who you are, I am confident that you will implement these transformational changes.” Franklin Kudjo of Imani celebrates Hon. Alan Kyerematen.

Alan Kyerematen is known for his extensive experience in public service and his commitment to driving positive change. As Ghana’s longest serving Minister of Trade, he has been at the forefront of Ghana's most successful development initiatives thanks to his vast knowledge in industrialization, trade and public policy.

The Civil Society Organizations participating in this meeting are a formidable assembly of Ghana's leading advocacy and research groups. Among them are well-known organizations such as IMANI, the Center for Democratic Development (CDD), the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEC), and the National Interest Movement (NIM), along with several others. These groups have consistently played a pivotal role in shaping Ghana's policies and providing valuable insights into various aspects of the nation's development.

Alan Kyerematen’s Great Transformational Plan, a comprehensive vision for the nation's future, has already garnered considerable attention and acceptance. Indeed, many believe that this meeting with CSOs is another essential step in ensuring the plan's success.

The theme, "A Transformation Agenda for All Ghanaians," summarizes the importance of inclusivity in the nation's development journey. It reflects a commitment to ensuring that the transformational plan put forward by Alan Kyerematen serves the best interests of all Ghanaians, regardless of their backgrounds or circumstances.

Similarly, this meeting will provide a platform for open and constructive dialogue between the CSOs and Alan Kyerematen, enabling the exchange of ideas, concerns, and recommendations. This collaborative effort is targeted at refining and enhancing the Great Transformational Plan, making it more robust, comprehensive, and responsive to the needs and aspirations of the Ghanaian people.

This event symbolizes the power of collaboration, inclusivity, and civic engagement, and it underscores the profound potential for positive transformation in Ghana. The discussions, insights, and outcomes of this meeting will undoubtedly resonate throughout the nation and contribute to the realization of a more prosperous and equitable Ghana for all.