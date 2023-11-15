I'll correct the errors and come back - Ken Kuranchie on dismissal of his suit against Mahama

Managing Editor of the Daily Searchlight Kenneth Agyei Kuranchie has said that he would correct the errors in the suit he filed against former President John Dramani Mahama and go back to court.

This was after the Supreme Court dismissed his application seeking to challenge the eligibility of Mr Mahama to contest 2024 elections.

The apex court on Tuesday, November 14 found the application defective.

Speaking to journalists after the dismissal of his case, Mr Kuranchie who is also a private legal practitioner said “We have been having discussions about this process for about two weeks now and this was envisaged as a possible outcome.

“As lawyers , when we come to court, sometimes you win, and sometimes you lose, but you take it along in your stride then you hope for a better day. Today was not my day, the next time I will do better, I will make sure the processes are better the next time.

“Sometimes these oversights happen. I shall be contesting primaries , after the primaries, 2nd December, I will have more time to correct the documents and come back.”

Mr. Kuranchie in June 2023 filed the case against Mr. Mahama, former President John Agyekum Kuffuor, the Speaker of Parliament and the Attorney-General.

He contended that a true and proper interpretation of the 1992 Constitution should lead one to the conclusion that the only person entitled to a second presidential term must be a sitting President.

The reliefs he was seeking include, “A declaration that on a true and proper interpretation of Article 66 (1) of the 1992 Constitution the number of years of a presidential term in Ghana is four years.

“A declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 66 (1) and (2) of the 1992 Constitution, a person seeking a second presidential term must be a sitting president.

“An order directed at [ John Mahama ] to fully disclose to Parliament the terms of his engagements with Parliament as flagbearer of a political party.”

-3news.com