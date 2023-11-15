Find a master and learn law properly - Judge tells Ken Kuranchie

The Supreme Court has admonished the editor of Daily Searchlight, Kenneth Kwabena Agyei Kuranchie to seek a mentor in the legal fraternity to guide him in his trade as a lawyer.

The journalist who was called to the bar in 2022 had his application seeking to challenge the eligibility of John Dramani Mahama to contest the 2024 elections as presidential candidate thrown out by the Supreme Court.

A seven-member panel presided over by Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo dismissed his application after finding it defective.

I'll correct the errors and come back – Ken Kuranchie on dismissal of his suit against Mahama

A member of the panel hearing the case, Justice Kulendi advised the journalist cum lawyer to seek a legal master and learn at the feet to avoid making procedural errors pertaining to the court.

“Your process is not borne by the rule and so you cannot invent your own rules. Because of your interest in law, you have become a lawyer but do it properly. You must find a master and learn under your master and cut your teeth properly,” he told Ken Kuranchie.

In his suit having the Attorney General, former presidents Kufuor and John Mahama and Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin as defendants, Ken Kuranchie contended that a true and proper interpretation of the 1992 Constitution should lead one to the conclusion that the only person entitled to a second presidential term must be a sitting President.

Supreme Court dismisses Ken Kuranchie's suit against Mahama.

He further argued that a former President needs parliamentary approval to occupy any other office other than an office of state. A former President he explains, therefore needs such approval to occupy an office that provides emolument, since he remains in the employ of the state after leaving office.

But in court on Tuesday, November 14, lead counsel for former president Mahama and Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin highlighted key objections they prayed the court to consider in dismissing Ken Kuranchie's writ.

They first pointed out that following a search at the Supreme Court registry they found out that no document spelling out the case of Mr. Kuranchie has been filed in the court even though they had been served with a document titled “plaintiff's statement of case”.

They again noted that what they found in the court records was a document titled “Affidavit in support of Plaintiff's statement of case, facts and exhibits.”

The lawyers admitted that though the rules of court generally allow a person to file a case without a statement of case, per the court procedures he ought to have filed the document within 14 days after initiating the process.

Thaddeus Sory representing the Speaker of Parliament described the failure to file the statement of case as woefully out of time citing that it had taken about 95 days after Plaintiff had filed his Writ without filing the statement of case.

Counsel for former President Mahama, Tony Lithur, therefore, noted to the court that from the development it was evident there was no case before it and prayed for it to be dismissed.

-3news.com