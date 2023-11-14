Sanitation Ministry engages school heads on operation, maintenance of school sanitation and water facilities

The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources through the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area Sanitation and Water Project (GAMA-SWP) on Tuesday, November 14, held a knowledge-sharing forum for representatives of schools in the region on the operation and maintenance of school sanitation and water facilities.

Through the World Bank-funded GAMA Sanitation and Water Project, over 400 school sanitation and water facilities have been built and handed over to schools in the Greater Accra Region.

The school sanitation and water facilities come with flush toilets, water storage tanks, a water source (if the institution is not already connected to one), handwashing facilities, solid waste management facilities, and changing rooms for menstruating girls.

All the facilities are disability friendly with special access paths and other support items created for the purpose, complying strictly with all the minimum standards of WASH in Schools set by the Ghana Education Service.

To ensure these facilities are put to good use by the schools and properly taken care of, the Ministry of Sanitation through GAMA organised Tuesday’s forum to engage the heads of the benefiting schools.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the forum, Ing. George Asiedu who is GAMA Project Coordinator explained the importance of the forum, stating that all facilities must be maintained well to last their 15-year life span at least.

The GAMA Project Coordinator explained that the essence of the forum is to inculcate in the heads of the schools the working arrangement for effective operation and management so that the schools will be able to maintain these facilities.

“So, what we are saying is that the school authorities must be up and doing, they must take the bull by the horns. Once government has done its part and has given them these facilities, we have to discuss operation and maintenance arrangements. One of them is that every school must get a janitor dedicated to the facility. What we are also engaging the school authorities with is that government is in the process of coming out with policies for managing school WASH facilities. Before we get there, we can mobilize ourselves, the school’s management committees, the PTA, and they can all contribute,” Ing. George Asiedu said.

Ing. George Asiedu

He said government is keen on extending the construction and handing over of school sanitation and water facilities to other schools that are lacking.

According to Ing. George Asiedu this will be done as part of government’s commitment to promoting good sanitation in the country.

At the forum, poor user practices, poor maintenance culture, inadequate fund mobilization, and vandalism were identified as the main issues that pose threats to the school's sanitation and water facilities.

A consultant with expertise in maintaining the facilities, Mr. Vincent Tay advised the school heads to provide oversight if they appreciate the importance of the facilities and the effect it has on improving teaching and learning.

He urged the heads of the over 30 schools present at the forum to make a plan on how to maintain the facilities to ensure effective maintenance.

“The toilet is critical just like all other facilities. If is not well managed it affects the learning environment and affects the studies of school children.

“WASH facilities contribute to the delivery of the schools’ core mandate and need to be managed properly. So, managing these facilities is very important and must be prioritized,” Mr. Vincent Tay said.

Among issues raised by the representatives of the schools at the forum, they cited the lack of funds to keep the water in the facilities running as a major challenge.

In response to this and many other challenges, Ing. George Asiedu assured that GAMA will continue its engagement to ensure the issues are addressed.