Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
14.11.2023 Headlines

Government to increase public sector base pay by 23% and 25% in 2024

Government to increase public sector base pay by 23 and 25 in 2024
14.11.2023 LISTEN

Organized labor and the government have signed an agreement to increase base pay for public sector workers by 25% effective July 2024.

The agreement was signed on Tuesday, November 14, by Employment Minister Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Fair Wages CEO Ing. Benjamin Arthur, TUC Secretary General Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah and FORUM Chairman Dr. Isaac Bampo Addo on behalf of workers.

It states that from January to June 2024, the base pay on Ghana's Single Spine Salary Structure (SSSS) will be increased by 23% across the board.

"From July 2024 to December 2024 the Base Pay would be readjusted to 25%," the agreement seen by ModernGhana News reads.

The signing brings to an end negotiations between organized labor and the government under the auspices of the Public Services Joint Standing Negotiating Committee.

It aims to boost the earnings of over 500,000 public workers in the country.

Organised Labour has proposed over 70% increment in base pay for the year 2024 to meet the rising cost of living in the country.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Your 'religious prostitute' description of Bawumia is backward thinking; apologise to him —Mustapha Salam slams Sam George Your 'religious prostitute' description of Bawumia is backward thinking; apologi...

3 hours ago

2024 budget: Scrap COVID-19 levy, network service charge, other 'unnecessary' taxes —Group tells gov't 2024 budget: Scrap COVID-19 levy, network service charge, other 'unnecessary' ta...

3 hours ago

Minority applauds Otumfuo's Heal Komfo Anokye initiative Minority applauds Otumfuo's “Heal Komfo Anokye” initiative

3 hours ago

CR: Kakum residents oppose move to mine in Forest Reserve C/R: Kakum residents oppose move to mine in Forest Reserve

3 hours ago

Your 'Mahama can't run for second term' suit defective; find a mentor to hone your legal skills - Supreme Court tells Ken Kuranchie Your 'Mahama can't run for second term' suit defective; find a mentor to hone yo...

3 hours ago

Public sector workers to get 23 pay rise in 2024 Public sector workers to get 23% pay rise in 2024

3 hours ago

We just run successful presidential primaries, I'll arrest anyone who creates problem here — Justin Kodua warn chaotic supporters of Odododiodio NPP parliamentary aspirants We just run successful presidential primaries, I'll arrest anyone who creates pr...

3 hours ago

We've now identified 50million locally to continue La General hospital reconstruction — Health Minister We've now identified €50million locally to continue La General hospital reconstr...

3 hours ago

CR NASPA stage sit-down strike over 3-month unpaid allowance C/R NASPA stage sit-down strike over 3-month unpaid allowance

3 hours ago

Report any staff who requests cash payment – GRA to public Report any staff who requests cash payment – GRA to public

Just in....
body-container-line