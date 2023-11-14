Government to increase public sector base pay by 23% and 25% in 2024

14.11.2023 LISTEN

Organized labor and the government have signed an agreement to increase base pay for public sector workers by 25% effective July 2024.

The agreement was signed on Tuesday, November 14, by Employment Minister Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Fair Wages CEO Ing. Benjamin Arthur, TUC Secretary General Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah and FORUM Chairman Dr. Isaac Bampo Addo on behalf of workers.

It states that from January to June 2024, the base pay on Ghana's Single Spine Salary Structure (SSSS) will be increased by 23% across the board.

"From July 2024 to December 2024 the Base Pay would be readjusted to 25%," the agreement seen by ModernGhana News reads.

The signing brings to an end negotiations between organized labor and the government under the auspices of the Public Services Joint Standing Negotiating Committee.

It aims to boost the earnings of over 500,000 public workers in the country.

Organised Labour has proposed over 70% increment in base pay for the year 2024 to meet the rising cost of living in the country.