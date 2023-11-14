Inflation declines further to 35.2%

Government Statistician, Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim has announced a slowdown in inflation.

At a press conference organised on Tuesday, November 14, he disclosed that inflation in October declined to 35.2%.

This means inflation has gone down in consecutive months.

“Year on year inflation rate for October 2023 was 35.2%. This means that in the month of October 2023, the general price level was 35.2% higher than in October 2022.

“This rate of inflation that was recorded for the month of October 2023 indicates a 2.9 percentage point lower than the rate that was recorded for September 2023. In September 2023 rate of inflation stood at 38.1%. The rate of inflation has slowed down by 2.9 percentage points,” Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim said.

Some analysts argued that inflation will further marginally decline before the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta is scheduled to be in Parliament on Wednesday, November 14, to present the 2024 Budget and Economic Policy Statement of government.

"In accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and Section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) the Minister for Finance will, on behalf of the President, lay before Parliament the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of Government of Ghana for the 2024 Financial Year, on Wednesday, 15th November 2022," the release from the Ministry of Finance said.