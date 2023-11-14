Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
14.11.2023 Education

Nigerian universities shut down as academic staff join nationwide strike

Nigerian universities shut down as academic staff join nationwide strike
14.11.2023 LISTEN

Academic activities in Nigerian universities have been suspended with immediate effect following the commencement of an indefinite nationwide strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

In a statement issued to its members at the Ahmadu Bello University branch dated Tuesday, November 14, ASUU directed all academic staff to withdraw their services and join the industrial action organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The union said "Sequel to a joint meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of NLC and TUC, the NEC directed all affiliate Unions to commence withdrawal of services with effect from 12;00 midnight of 13th November, 2023."

ASUU further stated that "Consequently, ASUU-ABU Branch, hereby writes to bring to your attention the domestication of the strike action in ABU. In view of this, there will be absence of all academic activities (No teaching, No examination), and No attendance of any statutory meetings."

Chairman of ASUU-ABU, Haruna M. Jibril who co-signed the statement noted, "A people united can never be defeated! Members of Congress are advised to remain resolute and await for further information and updates on the strike action from the branch Chairperson."

The strike is in response to the alleged failure of the Federal Government to address issues affecting workers, such as the minimum wage, insecurity, corruption, and poor governance.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Your 'religious prostitute' description of Bawumia is backward thinking; apologise to him —Mustapha Salam slams Sam George Your 'religious prostitute' description of Bawumia is backward thinking; apologi...

3 hours ago

2024 budget: Scrap COVID-19 levy, network service charge, other 'unnecessary' taxes —Group tells gov't 2024 budget: Scrap COVID-19 levy, network service charge, other 'unnecessary' ta...

3 hours ago

Minority applauds Otumfuo's Heal Komfo Anokye initiative Minority applauds Otumfuo's “Heal Komfo Anokye” initiative

3 hours ago

CR: Kakum residents oppose move to mine in Forest Reserve C/R: Kakum residents oppose move to mine in Forest Reserve

3 hours ago

Your 'Mahama can't run for second term' suit defective; find a mentor to hone your legal skills - Supreme Court tells Ken Kuranchie Your 'Mahama can't run for second term' suit defective; find a mentor to hone yo...

3 hours ago

Public sector workers to get 23 pay rise in 2024 Public sector workers to get 23% pay rise in 2024

3 hours ago

We just run successful presidential primaries, I'll arrest anyone who creates problem here — Justin Kodua warn chaotic supporters of Odododiodio NPP parliamentary aspirants We just run successful presidential primaries, I'll arrest anyone who creates pr...

3 hours ago

We've now identified 50million locally to continue La General hospital reconstruction — Health Minister We've now identified €50million locally to continue La General hospital reconstr...

3 hours ago

CR NASPA stage sit-down strike over 3-month unpaid allowance C/R NASPA stage sit-down strike over 3-month unpaid allowance

3 hours ago

Report any staff who requests cash payment – GRA to public Report any staff who requests cash payment – GRA to public

Just in....
body-container-line