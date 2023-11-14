Nigerian universities shut down as academic staff join nationwide strike

14.11.2023 LISTEN

Academic activities in Nigerian universities have been suspended with immediate effect following the commencement of an indefinite nationwide strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

In a statement issued to its members at the Ahmadu Bello University branch dated Tuesday, November 14, ASUU directed all academic staff to withdraw their services and join the industrial action organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The union said "Sequel to a joint meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of NLC and TUC, the NEC directed all affiliate Unions to commence withdrawal of services with effect from 12;00 midnight of 13th November, 2023."

ASUU further stated that "Consequently, ASUU-ABU Branch, hereby writes to bring to your attention the domestication of the strike action in ABU. In view of this, there will be absence of all academic activities (No teaching, No examination), and No attendance of any statutory meetings."

Chairman of ASUU-ABU, Haruna M. Jibril who co-signed the statement noted, "A people united can never be defeated! Members of Congress are advised to remain resolute and await for further information and updates on the strike action from the branch Chairperson."

The strike is in response to the alleged failure of the Federal Government to address issues affecting workers, such as the minimum wage, insecurity, corruption, and poor governance.