2024 Budget will boost productive capacity of economy through new growth strategy – Finance Ministry

The Ministry of Finance has issued a press release confirming that the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta will be in Parliament on Wednesday, November 15, to present the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government.

In the release, the Ministry said the 2024 Budget will “highlight, among others, the performance of the economy, efforts to boost the productive capacity of the economy through the new Growth Strategy, fiscal measures, and debt management strategies to deepen stability and promote growth.

The Ministry’s press release noted that the budget is crucial because it is developed to support the implementation of the IMF-backed Post-COVID-19 Programme of Economic Growth (PC-PEG).

The 2024 Budget is set to be laid just after the successful First Review of the 3-year US$3 billion IMF-ECF Programme.

In line with usual practice, Government will undertake a comprehensive post-Budget stakeholder engagement to explain the various policy to the public after it is laid before parliament tomorrow.

Below is a copy of the release from the Ministry of Finance.