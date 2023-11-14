Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament, Inusah Fuseini, has raised concerns about the potential influence of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the presidency if Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is elected in 2024.

Fuseini alleges that Akufo-Addo's perceived 'obsession' with the presidency could extend to Bawumia's administration, influencing decision-making and governance.

In an interview on NEAT FM’s ‘Ghana Montie’ morning show, Inusah Fuseini suggested that President Akufo-Addo's introduction of Bawumia into politics could lead to interference in Bawumia’s government.

He remarked, “Remember he [President Akufo-Addo] introduced Bawumia into politics and the NPP, so he can have his way.”

Hon. Fuseini further claimed it was clear from all indications that Akufo-Addo was eager to see Bawumia succeed him.

“Nana Addo [President] wants to continue to rule Ghana. Bawumia is Akufo-Addo's project,” he asserted.

Despite Inusah Fuseini's claims, Dr. Bawumia, after securing the NPP’s flagbearer position, emphasized during his victory speech that said he has his own vision for the country.