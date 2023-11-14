Modern Ghana logo
Akufo-Addo's obsession with the presidency will influence Bawumia if he becomes president — Inusah Fuseini

Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament, Inusah Fuseini, has raised concerns about the potential influence of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the presidency if Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is elected in 2024.

Fuseini alleges that Akufo-Addo's perceived 'obsession' with the presidency could extend to Bawumia's administration, influencing decision-making and governance.

In an interview on NEAT FM’s ‘Ghana Montie’ morning show, Inusah Fuseini suggested that President Akufo-Addo's introduction of Bawumia into politics could lead to interference in Bawumia’s government.

He remarked, “Remember he [President Akufo-Addo] introduced Bawumia into politics and the NPP, so he can have his way.”

Hon. Fuseini further claimed it was clear from all indications that Akufo-Addo was eager to see Bawumia succeed him.

“Nana Addo [President] wants to continue to rule Ghana. Bawumia is Akufo-Addo's project,” he asserted.

Despite Inusah Fuseini's claims, Dr. Bawumia, after securing the NPP’s flagbearer position, emphasized during his victory speech that said he has his own vision for the country.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

