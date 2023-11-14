NSS equips 1000 service personnel for Agriculture sector

Ghana National Service Secretariat is deploying and training 1000 National Service Personnel to become agripreneurs by the end of their service year.

The move is executed through a collaboration between the Ghana National Service Scheme, Jospong Group of Companies, and the Asian African Consortium, aimed at boosting Ghana's food security.

The goal is to equip Ghanaian youth with essential skills for the agriculture sector.

The NSPs are currently receiving comprehensive training in various aspects of agriculture across 46 training centers nationwide, covering everything from land preparation to sustainable and data-driven farming techniques.

At a recent induction ceremony in Gomoah Fetteh, Central Region, the Executive Director for NSS Hon Osei Assibey expressed deep appreciation to Jospong Group and AAC for their invaluable partnership.

"Our aim is to bridge the gap between theory and practice, offering practical experiences and fostering entrepreneurship among our youth," he stated.

Hon Osei Assibey appealed to academic institutions to modernize their curricula and incorporate practical attachments, mirroring the successful models in other professions like medicine.

Excitingly, Dr. Siaw-Agyepong, the Executive Chairman of Jospong Group, announced over 100 full scholarship programs for postgraduate studies in agriculture, available in countries like Russia, Thailand, Japan, Nigeria, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

Mrs. Adelaide Araba Siaw-Agyepong, CEO of the Asian-African Consortium, encouraged NSPs to leverage this opportunity to enhance Ghana's rice value chain.

The event was graced by esteemed figures in Ghana's agriculture, including Nana Kwabena Adjei Ayeh II, Ms. Marian Ofori Twumasi, Hon. Alhaji Hardi Tufeiru, Agya Yaw Nsia, and other influential voices who motivated NSPs, highlighting the many opportunities in agriculture.

This initiative is a step towards reducing graduate unemployment and building a sustainable future for Ghana.