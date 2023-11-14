Your 'Mahama can't run for second term' suit defective; find a mentor to hone your legal skills - Supreme Court tells Ken Kuranchie

14.11.2023 LISTEN

Supreme Court of Ghana has described as "defective" a writ filed by Daily Searchlight editor-in-chief Ken Kuranchie, by which he sought to stop former President John Mahama from contesting the 2024 general election as the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress.

The court admonished Mr Kuranchie to find a senior lawyer to mentor him so he could hone his skills as a lawyer.

Mr Kuranchie, in July 2023, filed the suit at the apex court praying the highest court of the land to declare that former President John Mahama does not qualify to run for a second term by dint of being a former president.

Mr Kuranchie, among others, sought a declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 66 (1) of the 1992 Constitution, the number of years of a presidential term is four years.

Further, he sought a declaration that on a true and proper interpretation of Article 66 (1) and (2) of the 1992 Constitution, "a person seeking a second presidential term must be a sitting president".

Additionally, he wanted a "declaration that on a true and proper interpretation of Article 62 of the 1992 Constitution, a former president of Ghana is not qualified to seek election as president of Ghana".

Apart from Mr Mahama, the other defendants in the suit were Attorney General Godfred Dame and the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin.

-classfmonline