Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
14.11.2023 Headlines

Your 'Mahama can't run for second term' suit defective; find a mentor to hone your legal skills - Supreme Court tells Ken Kuranchie

Your 'Mahama can't run for second term' suit defective; find a mentor to hone your legal skills - Supreme Court tells Ken Kuranchie
14.11.2023 LISTEN

Supreme Court of Ghana has described as "defective" a writ filed by Daily Searchlight editor-in-chief Ken Kuranchie, by which he sought to stop former President John Mahama from contesting the 2024 general election as the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress.

The court admonished Mr Kuranchie to find a senior lawyer to mentor him so he could hone his skills as a lawyer.

Mr Kuranchie, in July 2023, filed the suit at the apex court praying the highest court of the land to declare that former President John Mahama does not qualify to run for a second term by dint of being a former president.

Mr Kuranchie, among others, sought a declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 66 (1) of the 1992 Constitution, the number of years of a presidential term is four years.

Further, he sought a declaration that on a true and proper interpretation of Article 66 (1) and (2) of the 1992 Constitution, "a person seeking a second presidential term must be a sitting president".

Additionally, he wanted a "declaration that on a true and proper interpretation of Article 62 of the 1992 Constitution, a former president of Ghana is not qualified to seek election as president of Ghana".

Apart from Mr Mahama, the other defendants in the suit were Attorney General Godfred Dame and the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin.

-classfmonline

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Minority applauds Otumfuo's Heal Komfo Anokye initiative Minority applauds Otumfuo's “Heal Komfo Anokye” initiative

1 hour ago

CR: Kakum residents oppose move to mine in Forest Reserve C/R: Kakum residents oppose move to mine in Forest Reserve

1 hour ago

Your 'Mahama can't run for second term' suit defective; find a mentor to hone your legal skills - Supreme Court tells Ken Kuranchie Your 'Mahama can't run for second term' suit defective; find a mentor to hone yo...

1 hour ago

Public sector workers to get 23 pay rise in 2024 Public sector workers to get 23% pay rise in 2024

1 hour ago

We just run successful presidential primaries, I'll arrest anyone who creates problem here — Justin Kodua warn chaotic supporters of Odododiodio NPP parliamentary aspirants We just run successful presidential primaries, I'll arrest anyone who creates pr...

1 hour ago

We've now identified 50million locally to continue La General hospital reconstruction — Health Minister We've now identified €50million locally to continue La General hospital reconstr...

1 hour ago

CR NASPA stage sit-down strike over 3-month unpaid allowance C/R NASPA stage sit-down strike over 3-month unpaid allowance

1 hour ago

Report any staff who requests cash payment – GRA to public Report any staff who requests cash payment – GRA to public

2 hours ago

African leaders demand reparation, restitution for slave trade African leaders demand reparation, restitution for slave trade

3 hours ago

2024 Budget will boost productive capacity of economy through new growth strategy – Finance Ministry 2024 Budget will boost productive capacity of economy through new growth strateg...

Just in....
body-container-line