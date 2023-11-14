Modern Ghana logo
Your 'religious prostitute' description of Bawumia is backward thinking; apologise to him — Mustapha Salam slams Sam George

Mustapha Salam, the National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to distance itself from what he described as "offensive" remarks made by Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament, Hon Sam George, regarding Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's inter-faith engagements.

In a recent interview on Metro TV, Sam George referred to Vice President Bawumia as a "religious prostitute" due to his regular interactions and visits to the Christian community.

The Ningo-Prampram MP argued that such actions do not align with what he considers the conduct of "a proper Muslim," asserting that "no true Muslim in the world believes that Jesus Christ is our Lord and Savior."

Salam Mustapha condemned Sam George's description of the Vice President, describing it as "backward thinking."

He calls on the opposition party to issue an apology on behalf of the lawmaker who is feeling pompous to apologise.

Speaking on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show, Mustapha Salam expressed his disappointment in the silence of the NDC on the matter.

“If the NDC were a party with compassion and humility, they would issue an apology to the Ghanaian people if not even Muslims.

“But for the Ghanaian people, what their Member of Parliament has done, it is disparaging and does not support the social cohesion that we all enjoy in this country,” Salam Mustapha stated.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

