Ghana Youth Video Programme to combat climate change held at GIMPA

By Samuel Sam II Contributor
Ghana Youth Video Programme, an initiative to equip young Ghanaians with the skills and knowledge in video productions by way of empowering young aspiring filmmakers to influence change and inspire others to take environmental action forum has been held at Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

The forum organised by the Wilfried Laurier University in Canada in collaboration with GIMPA, and supported by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and youth climate report was also aimed at raising awareness and mobilising action to combat climate change in Ghana.

The event served as a reminder of the urgency required to address climate change and showcased the tremendous potential of Ghana’s youth in leading the change towards a sustainable and resilient future.

A short documentary produced by a team of talented young filmmakers from the GYVP delved into the challenges faced by Ghana in the wake of a changing climate, highlighting the severe implications on ecosystems, agriculture, and livelihoods.

Rector of GIMPA, Professor Samuel Kwaku Bonsu lauded the initiative saying it would encourage the youth to appreciate the role they can play in addressing the climate change facing the world.

"Tackling climate change is a collective responsibility. We therefore need the relevant resources in addressing the climate change challenges” he said.

"As the effects of climate change continue to be felt globally, initiatives by GYVP would play a vital role in raising awareness and inspiring action as well serve as a catalyst for change," he added.

He noted that there is a collective effort to combat climate change in Ghana and beyond.

Dr. Magnus Mfoafo-M’Carthy from Wilfrid Laurier University emphasized the urgency of addressing climate change and expressed his gratitude to all those involved in bringing the documentary to life.

He stressed the need to empower the youth to play an active role in finding sustainable solutions.

A lead instructor of the Ghana Youth Video Programme and also from Wilfrid Laurier University, Dr. Jeff Grischow, advocated for stronger connections to help create more awareness on climate change.

"The goal of our campaign is to build strong connections and awareness of climate change among the youth and the communities in which they reside in combating climate variability issues with videos,” said Dr. Grischow.

"We would be building resource base, a database of visuals, and sorts of almost artefacts of climate change that can be used by the larger Ghanaian public, policymakers, and stakeholders to come together to access the resource for policy implementation,” he added.

The dynamic exchange programme would help the industry players to explore the potential in the industry to embark on the awareness creation of the impact of climate change on Ghana’s communities, and potential strategies to combat its effects, he explained.

Dr. Augustina Naami, Head, Social Work Department, University of Ghana, stressed the need for sustainable adaptation measures in addressing climate variability in Ghana for an enhanced economy.

