14.11.2023 Education

UDS elects Prof. Elliot Alhassan as 8th Pro-Vice Chancellor

By Samuel Sam II Contributor
Prof. Elliot Haruna Alhassan
A Professor of Fisheries and Aquatic Science at the University for Development Studies (UDS) Nyankpala campus, Prof. Elliot Haruna Alhassan has been elected Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University.

Prof. Eliot Dean of the Faculty of Bioscience won with 308 out of the 741 total valid votes cast representing 41.9 percent while the second position was taken by Agricultural Economics Prof Samuel A. Donkoh of the Department of Economics with 281 votes representing 37.9 percent and the third position by Prof Nafiu Amidu with 152 representing 20.5 percent.

He would be taking over from the immediate past Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Felix Kofi Abagale whose term of office had expired.

Professor Elliot is a Professor of Fisheries and aquatic Science specializing in freshwater fisheries ecology and management. He has worked with the University since 2004.

His research interests include freshwater ecology, fish stock assessment, management of small-scale inland fisheries, wetland ecology and conservation, limnology and plankton abundance, aquatic food web ecology, impact of climate change and climate variability on inland fisheries, and contribution of small-scale fisheries to food security and poverty alleviation.

He has been the Senior Research Assistant from November 2004 to October 2008, Lecturer from November 2008 to June 2013, Senior Lecturer at Tamale campus from July 2013 to June 2018, Associate Professor from July 2018 to March 2022 3 and Professor from Mar 2022 - Present respectively.

