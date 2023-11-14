The Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana is urging government to reintroduce road tolls in its upcoming 2024 budget, set to be presented to Parliament on Wednesday.

The association is pressing for the funds to be allocated to the repair of deteriorating roads and create employment opportunities, especially for persons with disabilities.

In an interview with Citi News, David Agboado, the public relations officer for the association, stressed the urgent need for the government to tackle the persistent challenges in road infrastructure.

Agboado stated, “Our roads are very deplorable, and the government should fix them and bring back the toll service so that our physically challenged brothers and sisters will also get work to do and get proceeds to fix the roads.”

He further highlighted the positive impact on the workforce, noting that a portion of toll booth employees were individuals with disabilities in the past.

The Concerned Drivers Association expressed optimism that the funds generated from road tolls would be earmarked for infrastructure development, specifically the repair of roads that have long been a source of concern for motorists and citizens alike.