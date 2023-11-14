Modern Ghana logo
Children's Ministry of E.P.C.G, North La Parish donates to Shelter for Abused Children

1 HOUR AGO

The Children's Ministry of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, North-La Parish, has donated to the Shelter for Abused Children in Osu, Accra.

The gesture is aimed at helping the children in the Ministry, who naturally love to help others, to grow up with a greater appreciation of what they have, and carry on supporting charity and good courses in years to come.

At a brief but colourful ceremony, the Ministry presented items including clothes, shoes, biscuits, detergents, drinking water, rice, cooking oil, toiletries, beverages, and assorted drinks to the Shelter.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mrs. Diana Dela Yuiah, a teacher in the Ministry, said they acted on the need to show and spread love in the world, and since the Shelter is within their neighbourhood, they deemed it fit to begin from there. She added that the donation also forms part of the Ministry's social responsibility.

The Shelter Manager, Mrs. Mary Seidu, who received the items on behalf of the Shelter, expressed profound gratitude to North-La E.P.C.G Children's Ministry for the support.

She noted that the Shelter, which is under the Department of Social Welfare, is demarcated into four units; Boys Remand, Correctional Girls, Shelter for Abused Children and a Vocational Centre. She appealed for support from well-meaning Ghanaians, philanthropists, as well as other religious and corporate bodies to emulate the kind gesture of North-La E.P.C.G Children's Ministry.

Presbyter Mrs. Bertha Amedo, who was among the delegation that accompanied the Children's Ministry, advised the children, whom she described as angels, to be obedient, and avoid bad company. She urged them to see the world in a positive light and count on God to perfect everything in their lives.

