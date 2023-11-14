Modern Ghana logo
Akosombo Dam Spillage: Affected areas to receive relief package soon— Akufo-Addo assures

By Rex Mainoo Yeboah, ISD || contributor
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has again expressed worry over the enormous devastation caused by the recent spillage of the Akosombo Dam, particularly to the people of the Oti and Volta regions.

The President said he was concerned about the impact of the spillage on lives, properties, as well as infrastructure, especially the Dambai fish market in the Oti Region.

Speaking with members of the Oti Regional House of Chiefs, who called on him at the Jubilee House on Monday, President Akufo-Addo said the inter-ministerial committee established to look into the problem was working seriously to address it.

He said after the committee’s task, it “will have a package for all affected areas, including those in the Oti Region.”

Tracts of land, including farms and communities downstream of the Akosombo and Kpong dams, flooded following the spillage of excess water from the dams that generate electric power for the country.

The Volta River Authority (VRA) began the spillage of the dams on September 15 following the rise in water levels of both dams due to high rainfall.

The spillage affected almost all the communities along the lower Volta basin.

The delegation from the Oti Regional House of Chiefs, led by its President Krachiwura Nana Mprah Besemuna III, commended President Akufo-Addo and the government for creating the Oti Region and the many development projects it has received.

Krachiwura Nana Mprah Besemuna III also appraised the President of development projects in the region and requested for the completion of the administrative block of the Regional House of Chiefs and the construction of a bridge over River Oti and Dambai.

The Chief also asked for funds for the Regional House of Chiefs to undertake workshops on peace and security.

President Akufo-Addo assured the Chiefs that their request for funds to undertake the training would be honoured even though it may not have been captured in the 2024 Budget Statement which would be read on Thursday, November 15.

He said the government would ensure that security concerns in the region are addressed.

