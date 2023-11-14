Modern Ghana logo
Bring back road tolls in 2024 budget – Concerned Drivers Association to govt

14.11.2023 LISTEN

Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana is urging the government to reintroduce the collection of road tolls across the country in its 2024 budget scheduled to be presented to Parliament on Wednesday.

The association also wants the government to prioritize the allocation of funds for the repair of dilapidated roads.

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, is set to present the government’s budget and economic policy to Parliament on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

In an interview with Citi News, the public relations officer for the association, David Agboado, emphasized the need for the government to seriously address road infrastructure challenges.

He indicated that the reintroduction of road tolls would help the workers, most of whom were persons with disabilities.

Mr. Agboado proposed a thorough reconsideration of the reintroduction of road tolls, suggesting that the generated revenue could be earmarked for much-needed road repairs.

“Our roads are very deplorable, and the government should fix them and bring back the toll service so that our physically challenged brothers and sisters will also get work to do and get proceeds to fix the roads.”

-citinewsroom

